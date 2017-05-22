Which home decor style is the one for you?

Shabby chic decor has exploded in recent years, with so many people loving the easy going, imperfect finishes that characterise this decor genre. Whitewashed wood, chalk paint and vintage furniture all feature heavily in shabby chic homes, as do pretty floral textiles, which add a feminine and homely edge. Essentially, the finished look is designed to have a flea market feel, but with a little more style and cohesion!

