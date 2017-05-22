Which home decor style is the one for you?

If you're fed up of trying to figure out which home decor style is for you, or you have no idea what certain buzzwords and terms actually mean, we are 100% going to put your fears to rest today! Interior designers are masters at creating stunning, cohesive homes which align with a particular genre of design and we want you to know what to ask for! Want a stylish and retro-inspired living rom? No problem, we have a style for you here! Always fancied a nautical but nice bedroom? Let's take a look at some key motif, just to be sure! Come with us now and enjoy a one-stop information overload about all the decor styles you should be considering for your home!
The mid-1900s was a golden era, in terms of creating stunning furniture from new and cool materials such as moulded plastic, manufactured woods and aluminium. The real joy of this look is that a medley of different eras can come together in such a complementary way, but it is generally recommended that include some contemporary motifs. If you are partial to the odd piece of retro furniture, this is DEFINITELY the decor style for you, as a bit of G-Plan never goes amiss!
It's the rough and ready, almost stark nature of industrial decor that makes it so amazing! Exposed metal, architectural structures, ducting, bricks and even shabby wood are all really central to this style and look to create a really striking juxtaposition between a homely interior and a cool, chic space that you can also live in! Rustic finishes with an industrial twist really are such a timeless and funky way to go and in essence, anything goes. An old Chesterfield sofa, against a brick wall? Hell yes!
Ahoy there! Nautical decor is fantastic as it's fun, charming and endearing, while also making the most of some really classic colours. You'll always find a lot of white, navy blue and vivid red in a nautical home, not to mention great use of stripes! Being so fun and interesting, nautical decor can be as pared back and stylish or kitsch as you want it to be, by either negating or going to town with the seashell collection, life rings and bunting!
We think you'll have already identified that Scandinavian styling and Mid-Century Modern share a lot of common traits and that's because Scandinavian is a direct offshoot! Colours inspired by nature play a huge role in this decor style, as well as striking geometric patterns and a desire to maintain proportional and spacious layouts. Yes, you can easily tap into this style by visiting your local IKEA, but stray a little further afield and focus on the colours and shapes that characterise the genre and you can't go wrong. Our top tips are sunshine yellow, soft grey, bright white and navy blue, FYI!
Bohemian decor is all centred around the idea of an unfussy, unstructured home that is multifaceted, layered and ever-changing. Think about colourful textiles, clashing patterns, bizarre wall art and basically, anything that has resonance for you! You'll often find a lot of upcycled pieces on a bohemian home too, where a new function has been given to an old item that was already in the house! Oh, and don't forget some fresh flowers too!
We all know what farmhouse styling looks like, right? Large communal furniture, chunky wood, pastel colours and maybe even a little bit of gingham or floral fabric, here and there! You really can't capture the look without embracing a lot of wood, but try not to focus on polished varieties, as things need to have a lived-in and homely vibe to really work in terms of a farmhouse design. We have to say that we always really love the tie-back seat cushions that you can see here!
Here's a look for all you modern hip cats! Urban modern design takes influence from chic city apartments and will often feature neutral walls, low-profile furniture and sleek, polished finishes. What we really like about this look is that bright white and rich wood are often partnered, with the odd piece of striking vintage furniture thrown in for good measure as well. So chic!
Shabby chic decor has exploded in recent years, with so many people loving the easy going, imperfect finishes that characterise this decor genre. Whitewashed wood, chalk paint and vintage furniture all feature heavily in shabby chic homes, as do pretty floral textiles, which add a feminine and homely edge. Essentially, the finished look is designed to have a flea market feel, but with a little more style and cohesion!
