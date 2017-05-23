Your browser is out-of-date.

The 'good enough' approach to kitchen cleaning will change your life

Mr & Mrs R, Sutton Green, Raycross Interiors
Unless you're a professional cleaner, you really can get away with not making the cleaning of your home the be-all and end-all! Seriously, we actually think there is a lot to be said for the 'that'll do' approach to household chores, especially when it comes to your kitchen, which can be a never ending hassle, if you let it! Come with us now as we let you in on some handy tips for doing just enough in your kitchen—but let's not forget that a deep clean every now and then won't go amiss! 

1. Counters.

Wickham House, C7 architects
The best approach with your counters is to wipe up as you go. Don't let spills lay on the surface, as they could stain or damage it and at the end of the day, just run a damp cloth over the entire area and wipe dry with some kitchen towels. Don't forget to check that you sealant hasn't trapped any nasties as well!

2. Fridge.

Smeg retro fridge Absolute Project Management
First things first; never put a dirty container in the fridge as it will smell awful the next time you open it! Have a regular clean out, in terms of food that needs to be discarded and have specific zones for different food types, as that will reduce wastage and spillage.

3. Oven.

Diseñamos tus espacios para hacerte vivir BUENOS MOMENTOS, IROKA
The key with your oven is to never let anything get 'baked on'. This means that when spills are still pliable, you need to tackle them and we recommend using a disinfectant spray, so as to freshen up the oven again. Also, never leave grease on your knobs and handles, as that will spread!

4. Small appliances.

Lucy Millers Kitchen Diane Berry Kitchens
Small appliances are the things that you probably use the most, especially things like your toaster and microwave! With that in mind, you need to stay on top of emptying the crumb tray, wiping splatters immediately and generally not leaving stains to get dried on!

5. Pantry.

Mr & Mrs R, Kitchen, Sutton Green, Surrey Raycross Interiors
Have a designated space for different food types, try to instigate a date rotation system and have a quick vacuum now and then to get rid of crumbs and your pantry will always be spotless!

6. Cleaning cloths.

sink caddy, stainless steel, simplehuman
Your kitchen cloths and sponges can be a breeding ground for bacteria, so you need to keep on top of them! After every use, give them a thorough hot water rinse, ring them out and leave to dry. Once a week, you can also give them a blip in the microwave, to kill off any nasties.

7. Sink.

The Chester Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens
Did you know that kitchen sinks are generally dirtier than toilets? Pretty grim, right? As long as you wash up any dirty dishes, have a cursory wipe of the sink and spritz a little disinfectant spray around, it will stay clean and sanitary, without too much effort.

8. Floor.

Bloom Granorte
You could spend hours nitpicking over your kitchen floor, but please don't! Sweep or vacuum up and crumbs and wipe up spills as soon as they happen and you'll only need to mop properly once a week! What a time saver!

For more cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 gleaming cleaning tips for meticulous homeowners.

Is your cleaning schedule about to get a little less overbearing?

