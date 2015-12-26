Lakehouse design tips living space of 173sqm

Settling effortlessly into it's natural setting is the new home. It's long and wide site appears lush and green thanks to the turf lawn and many mature trees dotted throughout. High timber fences and freshly manicured hedges line the borders of the residence on the two adjacent sides, while at the rear border (out of shot) there's a stunning natural barrier.

We must mention that this is a well-established community with the majority of the houses found on the street being grand old residences steeped in tradition. The architects have boldly stepped away from tradition and have chosen a contemporary inspired design for the new home.

The rear façade displays the home's contemporary style at its best. It's evident from our perspective that the home maintains an open and transparent form that consists of large voids and transparent surfaces. This open-plan footprint is designed to maximise the internal settings exposure to natural light. Even rooms deep inside the plan benefit from being light-filled throughout the day.