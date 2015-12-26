Lakehouse design tips living space of 173sqm

This lakeside home is replete with light, natural tones and fresh summery accents. Located in the German township of Langenargen, the contemporary design brings something new and exciting to the traditional area. You'll see how being located on the banks of Lake Constance gave the architects from Bau Fritz a primary influence for their design. Of note is the home's open-plan footprint, which aims to maximise each room's sun exposure and give those inside the best possible views available.
Spread over three distinct levels, the residence has of an interior living space of a staggering 173sqm, providing those living there plenty of social and private spaces tailored to their needs. Best of all, there's a sense of theatre throughout, with cleverly designed moments of surprise and delight. Come and see for yourself!
Settling effortlessly into it's natural setting is the new home. It's long and wide site appears lush and green thanks to the turf lawn and many mature trees dotted throughout. High timber fences and freshly manicured hedges line the borders of the residence on the two adjacent sides, while at the rear border (out of shot) there's a stunning natural barrier.
We must mention that this is a well-established community with the majority of the houses found on the street being grand old residences steeped in tradition. The architects have boldly stepped away from tradition and have chosen a contemporary inspired design for the new home.
The rear façade displays the home's contemporary style at its best. It's evident from our perspective that the home maintains an open and transparent form that consists of large voids and transparent surfaces. This open-plan footprint is designed to maximise the internal settings exposure to natural light. Even rooms deep inside the plan benefit from being light-filled throughout the day.
It comes as no surprise that a home as well designed as this has an amazing entrance point. As soon as guests step through the front door a positive impression is made thanks to the unique atrium.
The design intent for the interiors was always to maintain an uncomplicated outlook. The architects have introduced volume, air and light to the internal setting via high ceilings and transparent surfaces. Focus for those inside lies beyond the windows, with the beauty and interest of the landscape providing everything they need.
Externally, the small decked veranda sits flush with internal setting thanks to a seamless floor level and the sliding glass doors. Those who wish to step outside to explore the lake can do so with ease thanks to the fluid design.
The kitchen serves as the heart of the residence from where everything else revolves. The space gives the impression of a well-organised and hassle-free setting where those cooking can undertake all their tasks without limitation. A modern appeal is achieved by clean, unbroken lines and a heightened attention.
Seamless transition between outside and inside has been achieved through continuity of materiality and crisp detailing. This is best exemplified by the massive terrace found upstairs where the timber decking gives the appearance of interrupted flow when the sliding doors are open.
The scene is set for lazy summer barbecues in this perfect spot. One can imagine days being lost up here enjoying the endless views.
A white-on-white scheme, sanded-back timber flooring and castaway pillars give a natural warmth and organic feel to the master bedroom. Though it's not to the taste of some, the huge ceramic bathtub makes a beautiful feature within the space.
The perceptive types out there might have noticed the sauna beside the washing area. Though more of an exotic inclusion in British homes, saunas are a popular feature in German households. That being said, the Germans know how to create the ultimate sauna experience with this particular set-up being coordinated for a luxurious and relaxing time.
Let's end with one of the home's most innovative aspects. Anybody with a big family would know that finding enough room for everyone to sleep can be a real nightmare. However, in this house the kids and adults alike will have no issue with sleeping inside one of these beds.
Discreetly built into the wall, its a modern take on the two-tier bunk bed that we all know. What makes the design so great is that each bed is private and exclusive from the other, with each having a sliding door and their own lamp.
