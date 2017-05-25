This dingy London home was utterly transformed for £70k

When was the last time you looked at your yard (either the front or the back) and thought to yourself: “wow, this is just perfect”? Well, if you’re not 100% satisfied with how your house’s exterior spaces have turned out, stay tuned for today’s ‘before and after’ piece, which focuses on a backyard layout that underwent a most superb transformation.

The professionals in charge of this makeover? London-based firm Tom Kaneko Design & Architecture, who took £70,000 from the owner, Jemima, and introduced not only a new look but also a fabulous new function to the rear side of a double-storey house that looked… well, let’s just say that the ‘after’ look is much more noteworthy than the ‘before’…