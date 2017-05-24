11 gorgeous greenhouses your neighbours will want

You might not think that greenhouse design is anything to get too excited about, but gardeners would beg to differ—and so do we! We've found some utterly beautiful and funky greenhouse styles to show you today that we think masterfully navigate the line between practical and aesthetically awesome, so if your garden is in need of a little pick me up, be sure to have a really good look at these pictures. Seriously, some of these designs are so cool, we could actually live in them! Let's take a look…