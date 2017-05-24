Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 gorgeous greenhouses your neighbours will want

press profile homify press profile homify
itv's Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh, Solardome Industries Limited Solardome Industries Limited Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

You might not think that greenhouse design is anything to get too excited about, but gardeners would beg to differ—and so do we! We've found some utterly beautiful and funky greenhouse styles to show you today that we think masterfully navigate the line between practical and aesthetically awesome, so if your garden is in need of a little pick me up, be sure to have a really good look at these pictures. Seriously, some of these designs are so cool, we could actually live in them! Let's take a look…

1. This multifaceted design is so cool and reminds us of The Crystal Maze! What a feature!

itv's Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh Solardome Industries Limited Modern garden
Solardome Industries Limited

itv's Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh

Solardome Industries Limited
Solardome Industries Limited
Solardome Industries Limited

2. Simple, classic and structural, you can't go wrong with a traditional glass and aluminium style!

Halls Popular 6x10 Greenhouse homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

Halls Popular 6x10 Greenhouse

homify
homify
homify

3. A little paint goes a long way, especially if you want to semi-camouflage your greenhouse in your garden. So cute!

Swallow Kingfisher 6x10 Wooden Greenhouse homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

Swallow Kingfisher 6x10 Wooden Greenhouse

homify
homify
homify

4. More hardy than glass, this amazing perspex greenhouse is a contemporary twist on a classic garden space!

​The invisible small greenhouse Nantes Frédéric TABARY GardenGreenhouses & pavilions Plastic Multicolored
Frédéric TABARY

​The invisible small greenhouse Nantes

Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY

5. Wow! Part-brick, part-glass, with roof finials, this is a greenhouse that any heritage home would love to overlook!

Elite Thyme Dwarf Wall 8ft Wide Greenhouse homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

Elite Thyme Dwarf Wall 8ft Wide Greenhouse

homify
homify
homify

6. Is this a greenhouse or a massive aviary? So unique and eye-catching, this is a full-on garden feature, not just a practical space!

Cabanes , Frédéric TABARY Frédéric TABARY GardenGreenhouses & pavilions Iron/Steel Multicolored
Frédéric TABARY

Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Petite, proportional and coloured in a pretty natural brown, this greenhouse proves that you don't need a huge garden to be able to grow some food!

Verrières Atelier d'artistes , Frédéric TABARY Frédéric TABARY GardenGreenhouses & pavilions Metal Multicolored
Frédéric TABARY

Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY

8. Can you call a black building a greenhouse? We love this design as it marries planting potential with sun room gorgeousness!

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Keeping it simple with a natural wood greenhouse is such a great idea in a pared back garden. The design will never date either!

Swallow Kingfisher 6x6 Wooden Greenhouse homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

Swallow Kingfisher 6x6 Wooden Greenhouse

homify
homify
homify

10. A skinny timber structure looks so good with simple glass panels and elegant opening windows here! It really beds into the background well!

8x10 Cedar Growhouse Greenhouse homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions wooden greenhouse,wooden greenhouses,timber greenhouses,traditional greenhouses,victorian greenhouses
homify

8x10 Cedar Growhouse Greenhouse

homify
homify
homify

11. If a freestanding greenhouse doesn't appeal to you, we know that this elegant lean-to variety will! It's just so well integrated with the house!

Swallow Heron Lean to Greenhouse homify Classic style garden
homify

Swallow Heron Lean to Greenhouse

homify
homify
homify

For more garden tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 5 Thrilling Garden Transformations.

Classic Hampstead home gets a dazzling new interior
Would any of these greenhouses add something extra to your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks