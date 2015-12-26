Bringing blank walls to life!

Minimalist living is all very well and good and perfectly suits many people and houses, but that doesn't mean you have to showcase blank walls! There really is a lot of confusion surrounding the differentiation of empty and minimal, but we're here to look at how you can inject a little personality and fun into your home, without making the space feel smaller or too cluttered.

Every house has walls and for many people, they are an untapped resource for personalisation and design flair, so take a look at our ideas for livening up your blank walls and see if you might be in the mood for a little revamp!