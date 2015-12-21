Shining examples of modern lighting

Every room in our home is a space that we have lovingly created and nurtured, with our tastes, style and interests shining through at every turn, but how we finish these spaces is critical. While fun items, such as furniture and colour schemes are given our maximum attention, it can seem as though certain other elements fall by the wayside and get left to chance, such as lighting.

In a modern home, there are so many styles of lamps and lights to choose from and what you select can easily either make or break the room. Gone are the days that simple paper shades looked acceptable and though recessed lighting is fantastic, it won't work in every room or create the right ambiance everywhere. Don't worry though, as we are here to walk you through the minefield that is modern lighting, so come with us as we shed a little more light on the matter!