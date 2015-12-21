Shining examples of modern lighting

Every room in our home is a space that we have lovingly created and nurtured, with our tastes, style and interests shining through at every turn, but how we finish these spaces is critical. While fun items, such as furniture and colour schemes are given our maximum attention, it can seem as though certain other elements fall by the wayside and get left to chance, such as lighting.
In a modern home, there are so many styles of lamps and lights to choose from and what you select can easily either make or break the room. Gone are the days that simple paper shades looked acceptable and though recessed lighting is fantastic, it won't work in every room or create the right ambiance everywhere. Don't worry though, as we are here to walk you through the minefield that is modern lighting, so come with us as we shed a little more light on the matter!
Modern lighting rarely makes as much of an impact as it does in the living room, which is possibly because we spend so much time in there that we naturally choose something fantastic that we can admire regularly. Pendulum lights might be something of an old fashioned choice to some people, but when you drop them down super low, as seen in this picture from GKHN ERDGN Architecture, you really begin to see just how fabulous and contemporary they can be. They even manage to detract from the incredibly comfortable looking sofa!
Modern lighting in the kitchen needs to serve a practical function as well as an aesthetic one, with practicality coming first. Though of course, appearances are important, when it comes to wielding sharp utensils, you need to know that you have enough light to work by!
We love the combination of bright LED recessed lights and attention-grabbing hanging bulbs in this example, as both looks and usability have been addressed with ease. Just imagine, once the cooking is all done, enjoying dinner under those wonderfully industrial looking lamps! What a treat!
Similarly to the living room, you will often find that people have gone all out with the modern lighting in their dining room. We suspect this is because there will be a captive audience, sat around a table, that has no option but to look up and admire the fabulous art that has been installed!
While a large and impressive main light is a fantastic addition to a dining room, we can't help but enjoy ambient lighting with our meals as well, so by also including table lamps, a variety of moods can be created, just by flicking a switch!
Bedroom lighting is so important isn't it? Too bright and you won't be able to sleep, not bright enough and you will struggle to feel well put together in the morning. There is a fine line between too bright and not bright enough and we think that modern lighting is the perfect solution, as with a simple dimmer switch, you can control the illumination!
What an interesting take on bedside lighting this is, with a hanging installation controlled by a switch next to the bed. We think it's the perfect contrast to the sleep LED ceiling lights and will make for wonderful mood lighting.
It's not just us grown ups that need plenty of light to be able to see what we are doing you know; kids have a lot of important playtime to get on with, which requires just the right amount of visibility! The fun thing about picking out modern lighting for your kids' bedrooms, is that you can take them with you and get their input, after all, it's them that will be using it the most!
We think this amazing cascading wall installation is the right compromise of fun, cool and practical and would definitely encourage a little bedtime reading!
There's no shame in admitting that we all like some good bright lighting in the bathroom, so we can complete our ablutions and know that we managed to wipe all the toothpaste away from our mouths and that we tweezed that pesky eyebrow hair that was sticking out at a funny angle! In fact, the bathroom is one room where practicality really does supersede aesthetics, but we still think there is plenty of room for pretty items, such as these mirror-flanking globes! What a wonderfully Art Deco style of modern lighting, with all the usability of modern electrics!
