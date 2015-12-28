Design a seductively romantic bedroom

A romantic atmosphere is an important consideration for you and your partner. Romance in the bedroom usually invokes thoughts of lit candles, soft and pleasant lighting, accessories or even a plush velvet bed. However, although these ideas certainly work, they are temporary solutions to a space that must seem romantic all the time, even if it's just for you.

When we think of a romantic bedroom design, there are many things to consider from the colour and light, to accessories and furniture. Think of ways that you can create a romantic atmosphere that will last in your room yearlong, that will be comfortable and cosy (it is a bedroom after all) and most importantly, a space that allows your individuality to shine.

Hence, we have prepared a list of six tips to consider when you want to create a romantic bedroom.