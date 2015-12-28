Design a seductively romantic bedroom

A romantic atmosphere is an important consideration for you and your partner. Romance in the bedroom usually invokes thoughts of lit candles, soft and pleasant lighting, accessories or even a plush velvet bed. However, although these ideas certainly work, they are temporary solutions to a space that must seem romantic all the time, even if it's just for you.
When we think of a romantic bedroom design, there are many things to consider from the colour and light, to accessories and furniture. Think of ways that you can create a romantic atmosphere that will last in your room yearlong, that will be comfortable and cosy (it is a bedroom after all) and most importantly, a space that allows your individuality to shine.
Hence, we have prepared a list of six tips to consider when you want to create a romantic bedroom.
Our first suggestion is one that will resonate with you, unless you have fallen on the wrong side of romance in your life: a large luxurious bed. It's even better for your health! When we think of luxurious beds we must consider size, durability and comfort. It is also important to take into account what is the available space since, if you go for large bed, your space can quickly be stacked or even worse, become small.
This will ruin any attempt to make a romantic atmosphere in the bedroom. In the example, above, we chose an unusual design, round yet large enough. Although most will not consider this type of bed, the image illustrates how an original bed design can work in different types of spaces.
This room belongs to a loft, with extraordinary exposed brick walls, wood-beamed ceilings and concrete floors; however it still eludes a rustic feel with a light colour palette. Try to think outside the box when it comes to your new luxurious bed and we promise you will not regret.
A chaise longue is one of those things that sometimes we do not know where it belongs. Is it a piece of furniture, is it a decorative object or is it a combination of the both? Well, in the end does it really matter?
As a furniture, a chaise longue is a great way to add more seats in your bedroom. When combined with a side table or with the bed feet, it can become a great space for sipping coffee and tea, or just having breakfast with a loved one. When it is intended more as a decorative accessory, consider it as a piece that gives a fun and unique touch to the bedroom.
Play around with the colour palette and texture of the chaise longue, as shown by Architecture Group. Make sure to follow ranges in colour hues that blend harmoniously with the rest of the room to create some continuity. But a striking chaise never hurt anyone!
Lighting is by far one of the easiest and most effective ways to add romance in your bedroom. First, consider how you can work with artificial and natural light in your room. If you're fortunate to have good windows, as this design from Bloomint, think of curtains that can block a minimum amount of light and can float beautifully as the air brushes underneath them. For a more dramatic effect, consider long curtains that touch the floor and play with different layers that will make a contrast between light and dark tones.
If the windows are a problem, then artificial light will be more than fine. Choose accessories that scatter light through your room and maybe consider spending extra money to control the intensity of light for fostering any kind of mood.
Of course, since we are talking about romance, it is also a great idea to forget natural and artificial light altogether. Instead, go for candles, from traditional wax to power in different heights and colours for a perfect romantic setting.
The dressing table must not be forgotten when it comes to creating a romantic bedroom. Imagine your partner sitting, getting ready for the day or even reading a book. As shown by Bloomint Design, it's a great way to make use of a different area in the room, while at the same time it doesn't become a distracting element in the overall design.
Dressing tables can also give your bedroom a relaxed feeling while being practical and aesthetic. They are very easy-to-make furniture; just find a small table, add a mirror on the wall and there you go! You can, of course, buy a new one, get a vintage piece or an old find that adds a chic touch to your bedroom.
Choose fun vases, grab your grandmother's pearls and put them as part of the decor and choose several nice bottles of perfume to finish off the look. In the image above though, what really brings the style together is the chair, which can also serve as an open closet for the next day clothes without making the room feel cluttered.
The image above is a great example when thinking about the design of your bedroom. The furniture and accessories make it look heavenly from top to bottom, combining natural and imitation fur. It is, though, your choice whether you will give the room a wide variety of colours and textures, or keep it simple.
If your bedroom take its cue from the image with light colour hues, then any decorative attempt will turn to be easy; soft shades for windows, deep pile carpets and blankets, which can be either on the floor or the chairs and for the finishing touch, padded quilts.
The beauty of this option is that the hand-sewn blankets, which can give a welcoming feel to the bedroom, are usually family heirlooms, adding a sense of familiarity and character. Of course, these accessories can be easily removed, or change depending on your mood or the season. Summer tends to be a time, after all, when the heavy blankets need to be stored away for more refreshing material .
Interior architects Cocooninberlin are responsible for this fabulous design.
Choosing the right wall colour for your new and improved romantic bedroom is really up to you. Having said that, we would suggest to stick to the shades of grey or off-white, as it will be easier to choose furniture and accessories for the long run, taking into account the changing seasons.
In the above design, the shades of grey are used as a backdrop of of a dark purple velvet colour that dresses the blinds and the bench next to the bed. But what really makes the room extraordinary is the dark wood floors, window coverings and of course, the beautiful and dramatic chandelier. We appreciate that maintaining a fresh, romantic and dramatic space at the same time may seem as a design challenge, but with the right colour palette anything is possible!
Beauty really is in the details as shown here by the Design Studio Details fabulous job.
