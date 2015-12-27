Use space cleverly in a small home

If your house is a collection of small spaces you may not think you have too many options when it comes to creating a spectacular setting, but you really couldn't be more wrong! The size of your home will not be a problem ever again, after you have seen the ideas we have for you in this article.
From multifunctional furniture through to doors and the right colour scheme in place, you can transform your small space into one that is wonderful, spacious and bright, so what are you waiting for? Let's get started!
If you have a small home, like a studio apartment such as this one featured by Marion Rocher, you might find yourself at a loss as to how you can improve it. Don't panic, we have a solution!
Rather than lamenting the lack of floor space, celebrate the height of your apartment, by installing a mezzanine level, thus creating a whole extra room, without stealing any of the much needed space from anywhere else! We love that the kitchen and bathroom have their own walls here and that a simple set of stairs leads up to a hidden bedroom, all of which allows the living room section to feel far larger!
There's only one thing that is worse than a super small home and that's a tiny space that is totally open plan. The reason this can be such a negative thing is that you can clearly see that everything happens in that one room, making it feel even smaller, but this is a clever solution to the problem and we love it!
A sliding and adaptable wall has been included in this studio, to allow residents to cordon off different sections, according to what they need and doesn't it somehow transform the room and make it feel much larger? Suddenly, this one room can be two rooms, with assured privacy for the bedroom section!
To get the best value out of a small home, you naturally need to think about your furniture choices carefully, but we're not simply talking about what sizes you opt for; we mean that you should strive to install pieces that are multifunctional!
Take a look at this kitchen. The table itself is perfect for baking on, eating at or even doing homework on, making the room a kitchen, dining room and study, all rolled into one, while the bench seat would be the perfect shoe storage solution! Now that really is multifunctional.
You know that we love under stairs storage, but in a small home it becomes less about loving it and more about needing it! When space and storage are at all time premiums, there is no excuse for not tapping into previously unused areas and with stairs offering so much room, we think you'd be crazy not to get some shelves or cupboards built in!
Take a look at this example. Even the thin end of the wedge is being put to good use as a toy storage zone, which could free up valuable floorspace!
In a small home, hiding mess is often your best way of keeping the space feeling uncluttered and bigger than it is. With this studio apartment, the notion of concealing functional areas becomes even more important, as with the cupboard doors shut, you wouldn't know the kitchen and living room are one and could be fooled into believing the property is bigger than you thought. After all, every home needs a kitchen, so where is this one's?
Some simple doors has made this one room home feel as though it has far more to it and we love that a sleek and plain finish has been used, to make the doors even more camouflaged.
A small home will always make you second guess your decorating choices, but don't let it! Yes, tradition states that dark colours are a no no for smaller properties, but it's not a steadfast rule that you can't break, so decorate how you like and account for the impact.
We sometimes actually think that all white interiors rather give the game away when it comes to trying to make small homes look bigger, so perhaps going a little darker will be a fantastic reverse psychology technique to employ.
Well, the house isn't that small, as they decorated the bathroom in dark grey!
Rather than having solid doors, which open into a room, why not try to make your small home a little bigger by using sliding doors? They won't impact on the footprint and will instead simply slide away to reveal extra space and a new room. It's like a fantastic magic trick!
To really get the benefit from sliding doors, try to select some that have clear glass panels, such as the ones seen here, as they will naturally make a space feel much larger and more airy. Solid partitions only serve to exacerbate a feeling of being closed in, which you want to avoid!
If you have a small home and there is absolutely no getting away form it, we say that you should simply embrace it and do so with a confidence and pride that anyone who owns a stately home would! This is your space, so who cares how big it is, as long as it works for you and is a reflection of who you are and what you like? It will afford you the opportunity to get extra creative with your decorating choices too, so be bold! We love the yellow accents in this small room and they don't make it seem pokey at all!
If you are always on the lookout for small home inspiration, why not head-on over to this Ideabook: Clever Flexible Furniture For Smaller Homes. We think you'll be amazed at what is out there!