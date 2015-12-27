Use space cleverly in a small home

If your house is a collection of small spaces you may not think you have too many options when it comes to creating a spectacular setting, but you really couldn't be more wrong! The size of your home will not be a problem ever again, after you have seen the ideas we have for you in this article.

From multifunctional furniture through to doors and the right colour scheme in place, you can transform your small space into one that is wonderful, spacious and bright, so what are you waiting for? Let's get started!