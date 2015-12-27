Brilliant ways to organise your shoes

We're not going to play on stereotypes here and suggest that it's only women that have a lot of shoes as men and children also seem to collect footwear like it is about to be very hard to come by. While this isn't a problem, as such, what can become a nightmare is storing it all somewhere and doing so in such a way that no damage will be caused to the shoes themselves.
While bedroom floors and hallways seem to bear the worst of the brunt of absent shoe organisation, your house in general will quickly feel overrun if you don't get some suitable storage in place, so let's put our best foot forward and take a look at some of our favourite solutions!
At last! Putting things under the bed is a genuine and recognised storage solution, though not quite in the same way as we thought it was when we were younger! Shoe organisation has rarely looked this good before and the levels of practicality at play here are just staggering! Ecus really are leaps and bounds in front of other bed suppliers when it comes to this modern take on a divan!
Favourite shoes could be easily stored here, while those you rarely wear could be relegated to the back of the wardrobe, but make sure they're all clean first!
If you've amassed a collection of very pretty or even designer shoes, why hide them away? Art is such a subjective subject, but we can definitely see the aesthetic value in having a shoe organisation system mounted on the wall and plus, you would never struggle to find the pair you needed again!
We like that lighting has been added to these shelves, almost to show off the footwear a little bit more and think that as part of a luxe dressing room, it is the ideal solution to shoe storage. The only trouble is, you might not have room for them all!
We know some of you will think this is sacrilege, but sometimes, shoes need to be hidden away to maintain a tidy house. We're sorry, but it's a fact and this specially built shoe closet is perfect for any hallway. Keeping the entrance to your home neat and tidy, a simple flick of the door and you can stow away your most worn items, before giving yourself a once over in the mirror.
It's great to see that thought has gone into this shoe organisation design, with little bars in place to prevent strappy or more delicate items from falling out and getting damaged.
While many of us make do with keeping our favourite shoes in their boxes, inside the wardrobe, if you have the capacity, some little cubbyholes will be a great way to integrate some shoe organisation. By making the holes the full depth of the wardrobe itself, you will most likely be able to get at least two pairs on each shelf, meaning that all your most expensive or treasured ones can be kept out of harm's way.
Always be a little sensitive to the fact that not everybody thanks of shoes as art, so if you have a partner that isn't keen on displaying them, this is a fantastic compromise.
Are you ready for the most extravagant form of shoe organisation that the world has ever seen? That's right, we're talking about building a designated shoe closet, complete with hanging rails for long boots, small cubbyholes for flats and individually lit larger cubbyholes for heels. Is your mind blown right now?
Though this picture might look out of this world, what you can't see is that the wall to the left is movable and pulls forward to reveal yet more shoes, making this every footwear fanatics dream closet. If you need any more persuading, look at it this way; your shoes will enjoy a much longer life when they are cared for this well, which will, in the long run, save you money!
If shoes are not your only fashion must-have, why not try to integrate your display and shoe organisation techniques into one perfect piece of furniture, such as this amazing accessories chest? With ties, handkerchiefs and jewellery in the top drawers and shoes on the shelves underneath, this is not only a space saving initiative, it is a terrifically luxe addition to your dream dressing room. Be sure to account for your highest heels or longest boots first and from there, you can tailor the shelves to fit all of your items!
If you are busy planning your perfect dressing room now, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 Modern Dressing Room Ideas. Just don't forget that you have the rest of the house to decorate too!