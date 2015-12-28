Contemporary ideas to make a wall POP!

Have you ever walked into a room in your house and thought there was something missing? Nothing that you could put your finger on but just a certain something that would make the room feel a little more finished or perhaps make it have a bit more impact? We have and we think we've found a solution that you're going to love!

If you've strived to create a contemporary home, we think that a little more thought to your modern wall design could give your finished space the edge you're looking for. Whether it's using a brighter paint colour, adding some art or painting a mural, there is an ideal solution out there for you and your home, so let's take a look at our ideas!