Fantastic wood burning stoves

It's the age old country dream; having a rustic home with a white picket fence and a roaring wood burner pumping lashings of lovely heat throughout, but you may not know just how many types of firewood stoves there are.
Far more versatile than simply and alternative to an open fire, wood stoves can be used outside in place of a barbecue and inside, in place of a regular cooker and don't forget about pizza ovens! Whether you are a budding chef with a hankering for wood-fired delicacies or a country loving fan of all things rustic, we have some great examples of firewood stoves to show you today and we just know you'll want them all!
Now this is an al fresco cooking area that is not for beginners or even keen amateurs. There is no doubting, whatsoever, that a very serious foodie owns this set up and we have to admit that we are jealous. With a traditional barbecue inset into a yellow brick casing, diners can choose to steer clear of the grill and head straight to the firewood stove on the left.
Design Outdoors have made unsatisfied cravings a thing of the past with this amazing cooking area, so whether you are in the mood for a steak or a flame cooked pizza, you're in luck!
If it wasn't for the cooking pots in this picture, you'd be forgiven for not really noticing that there is a firewood stove in place here, but there is and it's an enormous one! Built in behind the white brickwork, the stove is kept red hot by stoking it through the small cast iron hatch to the left of the picture, with seasoned wood from the integrated storage nook.
We can only imagine the kind of homely smells and wonderful food that are produced here and even if we couldn't cook, we know we'd take lessons so we could justifiably install something similar!
It's not only large firewood stoves that have a place in our hearts, as this smaller example is absolutely lovely too. Every inch the picture perfect rustic kitchen cooker, we love that none of the natural patina has been scrubbed away or painted over, as it gives this stove so much character.
With three separate cooking compartments, modern food preparation will be a breeze, once you get the hang of the heat control and just imagine going out foraging for fuel. So romantic!
If you have an outside workshop, you will know how bitterly cold they can feel when you try to work in them in winter, but with a firewood stove in place, you will be toasty warm, no matter what the temperature outside. As an added bonus, you can build your own stove and not worry too much about aesthetics in a working area!
We think this rough and ready brick stove with a concrete shelf, is the perfect addition to a cold and lonely workshop, especially as you will be bale to have tea making facilities to hand throughout the day and with the built in log storage, you won't have to go outside at all!
You don't need to have Italian blood pumping through your veins to be able to appreciate and enjoy a freshly cooked pizza and when it comes to installing a firewood stove, there are few better reasons to do so!
Though clearly a modern kitchen, finished with contemporary styling, we like that traditional inclusions are also being welcomed. It would have been so simple to opt for a brand new integrated cooker, but instead, there sits an amazing clay lined pizza oven, as if it always has. It just goes to show that modern and traditional can work well together!
Now this really is a well hidden firewood stove. Can you see where it is? You'll do well to, as it's not built! This kitchen has gone right back to basics and installed a permanent grill, with space to light a small real wood fire underneath. Perfect for traditional kebabs and meat grilling, it's essentially a small barbecue, only indoors.
In a modern kitchen, something like this might not quite look right, but in this fantastically rustic and cultural space, it looks so at home that we almost didn't notice it all. Talk about being hidden in plain sight!
To finish, we bring you the most rustic example of all. This firewood stove is so traditional that even the flue is clay, rather than metal and the pots used to cook in it all look handmade. Just imagine the delicious smells that must be ingrained in this amazing oven! With an open front, cooks can easily check on the progress of a meal and the rustic wall and surface finishes make for handy hot pot supports that can handle some spatter. Aren't you feeling hungry now?
