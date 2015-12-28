Fantastic wood burning stoves

It's the age old country dream; having a rustic home with a white picket fence and a roaring wood burner pumping lashings of lovely heat throughout, but you may not know just how many types of firewood stoves there are.

Far more versatile than simply and alternative to an open fire, wood stoves can be used outside in place of a barbecue and inside, in place of a regular cooker and don't forget about pizza ovens! Whether you are a budding chef with a hankering for wood-fired delicacies or a country loving fan of all things rustic, we have some great examples of firewood stoves to show you today and we just know you'll want them all!