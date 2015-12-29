Décor tips for a masculine bedroom

It's so wrong to assume that only women are interested in interior design and keen to create a space that is perfectly geared towards their tastes and likes, so here is one for the men! Actually, this could be one for women who like masculine design, but either way, you won't find any pink or florals in here, so enter at your own risk!

Creating a masculine space isn't about adhering to stereotypes, it's a case of identifying strong, defined decor and furniture and using them them to bring about a room that is less about frivolity and more about functionality. If you don't know what we mean, read on and let's take a closer look sat some masculine bedroom styles that we like.