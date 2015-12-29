Décor tips for a masculine bedroom

It's so wrong to assume that only women are interested in interior design and keen to create a space that is perfectly geared towards their tastes and likes, so here is one for the men! Actually, this could be one for women who like masculine design, but either way, you won't find any pink or florals in here, so enter at your own risk!
Creating a masculine space isn't about adhering to stereotypes, it's a case of identifying strong, defined decor and furniture and using them them to bring about a room that is less about frivolity and more about functionality. If you don't know what we mean, read on and let's take a closer look sat some masculine bedroom styles that we like.
Note that we said to keep things simple, not stark, as many people see to get the two confused and we are looking to create a masculine bedroom, not an unappealing one!
Is there art in here? Yes and a rug, a stylish brick wall and curtains, but does the space feel cluttered or busy? No. We love this room, from Solo Design Studio, as it is the best of every world in that it's restful, considered, not over the top and stylish. The overall sense of masculinity here is tangible and powerful, but not hard. Instead, there is a gentle authority and we are responding to it.
When trying to create a masculine bedroom, take the time to think about what colours you like and what you think works well together. This room is a great example of a masculine space and no, not because of the taxidermy on the wall, but rather, because a natural colour palette is in play, making it easy to coordinate everything from new furniture through to clean bedding.
Most women will seek to make their bedrooms a little more homely and attractive, with matching bedding and pretty soft furnishings, but we like this simple, tonal look that makes adding new items a breeze.
It's not just men that seen to have a natural propensity for not wanting to fold spare bedding or clean clothes, we all do that, but to save on messy floors and untidy wardrobes, hidden storage is a must in any masculine bedroom. That's why we love this divan bed so much!
Offering nothing in the way of fancy frills or plush fabric accents, this bed is the very epitome of practicality and rugged usefulness and with a smooth pull out drawer underneath, all manner of textiles can be effortlessly stashed away until needed.
When the call of the wild (office) can't be ignored, it makes sense to section off a piece of the bedroom to install a desk and computer. While a feminine bedroom will usually strive to hide away technology in favour of soft furnishings that encourage deep sleep, a masculine bedroom will often have specific areas for different tasks.
Though it might seem strange to some of us to have a bed, desk area and even a games console zone all in one bedroom, you have to admit that it works in a strange way and all seems like a verity pragmatic use of space!
Speaking of cordoning off different areas of a masculine bedroom, don't forget to include a good media presence in the room! A flatscreen television, games console, decent stereo and, if you're feeling flush, a surround sound system, will all go a long way to creating a masculine bedroom that any boy or man would be proud to call their own.
We think that building your media equipment into the wall makes the best use of space and helps to keep things looking modern and well thought out.
We know that not all men only like monochrome, but when you're thinking about adding a few accessories, things can quickly get a little out of hand with colour. Stick to monochrome and at least that way, whatever you choose will be rugged enough for a chap to like and stylish enough for your design leanings! A few cushions or a large wall print are all great additions that can be easily removed if deemed to be unpopular and if in doubt, ask a boy's opinion. You can only disagree!
If you're thinking about giving your bedroom a revamp, take a look at this Ideabook: Design A Seductively Romantic Bedroom. We think you'll find some great ideas that you and your partner will both love!