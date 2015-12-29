Making your shower worth singing about

We have a lot to thank our showers for when you stop and think about it. They warm us up on a cold day, keep us clean and healthy, wake us up in the morning and relax us at night and yet, so many of us give little thought to how we furnish or decorate them! We're talking about the kind of screens and curtains that we use!
What's the point of creating a fabulous bathroom, if all you're going to do is plonk in a shower and give it no actual consideration? We know it will work, but what about making it look good too? We are on a mission today, to show you that there is another way to add dimensions of style and elegance to your new bathroom and that's to accessorise your shower more considerately!
Take a look at our shower design ideas and see if you like anything enough to show your own cubicle a little more tender loving care!
If you've got the room, why skimp on your shower? We say go as big as you can and really enjoy the experience every time you get in there and if you want to make it seem even bigger, treat it to crystal clear glass walls! You might not think this sounds very exciting and maybe it's not, but it is classic and as we can see from this example, from Dream Architecture & Design, it sure does look gorgeous!
With a glass screen in place, you can justify going a little crazy with your choice of actual shower design, as everyone will see it, so why not be a little indulgent and treat yourself?
In a small bathroom, we understand that your shower design potential might be a little limited, but that doesn't mean you need to give up on it altogether!
Though this is a more demure space, we like that the bath and shower have been integrated to make sure that both could be included and that the shower screen itself has a fabulous curve that prevents it from feeling too bulky or intrusive. By opting for a clear plastic screen, the room feels open and larger too, as an opaque screen would have cut the space in half!
It doesn't all need to be clear glass and serious shower design schemes you know and there are plenty of companies out there that specialise in creating shower screens just for you, so why not take a chance on something a little different?
We think this design is fun and just a little cheeky, as it will cover your modesty, but still give a little sneak peek of you while you wash. Tying in wonderfully with the white accents throughout the space, the screen feels perfectly complementary and whimsical at the same time. Who said bathrooms have to be boring?
First things first, we LOVE freestanding baths that have a shower attachment in them too. So reminiscent of New York loft conversions, we think they are utterly fabulous! Secondly, how fun would it be, while you were in the shower, to be cocooned by this bright geometric pattern?
Thanks to the shower design, which features a circular shower curtain rail, it can feel like you are bathing a museum of modern art every morning, but if geometric isn't to your taste, why not look for something a bit wild, like leopard print? The wonders of modern shopping mean that there will be the perfect curtain for you, all you have to do is look on the Internet!
When a solid screen is the only shower design that you are willing to consider, we think that mosaic tiles are the right tool for the job. Beautiful, bright and fun, they transform what could be a boring concrete plinth into a funky part of your bathroom scheme.
It's great to see this example being put to practical use, with some shelving built into the wet side to hold toiletries, as that really is a huge advantage that curtains and flimsy screens can't match. Obsessed with usable storage? Us? Never!
We've saved one of our favourite examples for last and that is this magnificent concrete wet room. With no need to shield the space from water spray, the shower design itself can simply be admired to its fullest and in a totally unimpaired way. In fact, we think that the skylight is the perfect accessory, beaming down wonderful natural sunlight or moonlight, depending on when you take your shower. What more could you need in a functional bathroom?
