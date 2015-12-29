Your browser is out-of-date.

Making your shower worth singing about

Bathroom Prints and Shower Curtains, JUNIQE JUNIQE BathroomTextiles & accessories
We have a lot to thank our showers for when you stop and think about it. They warm us up on a cold day, keep us clean and healthy, wake us up in the morning and relax us at night and yet, so many of us give little thought to how we furnish or decorate them! We're talking about the kind of screens and curtains that we use!

What's the point of creating a fabulous bathroom, if all you're going to do is plonk in a shower and give it no actual consideration? We know it will work, but what about making it look good too? We are on a mission today, to show you that there is another way to add dimensions of style and elegance to your new bathroom and that's to accessorise your shower more considerately!

Take a look at our shower design ideas and see if you like anything enough to show your own cubicle a little more tender loving care!

Make it big and make it clear

CASA ROTI, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Modern bathroom
Estudio Meraki

If you've got the room, why skimp on your shower? We say go as big as you can and really enjoy the experience every time you get in there and if you want to make it seem even bigger, treat it to crystal clear glass walls! You might not think this sounds very exciting and maybe it's not, but it is classic and as we can see from this example, from Dream Architecture & Design, it sure does look gorgeous!

With a glass screen in place, you can justify going a little crazy with your choice of actual shower design, as everyone will see it, so why not be a little indulgent and treat yourself?

Small and practical

Минималистичный интерьер с яркой детской, Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio Minimalist bathroom
Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio

In a small bathroom, we understand that your shower design potential might be a little limited, but that doesn't mean you need to give up on it altogether! 

Though this is a more demure space, we like that the bath and shower have been integrated to make sure that both could be included and that the shower screen itself has a fabulous curve that prevents it from feeling too bulky or intrusive. By opting for a clear plastic screen, the room feels open and larger too, as an opaque screen would have cut the space in half!

Be a little artistic

Virtual set Box doccia, studioviro studioviro BathroomBathtubs & showers
studioviro

It doesn't all need to be clear glass and serious shower design schemes you know and there are plenty of companies out there that specialise in creating shower screens just for you, so why not take a chance on something a little different?

We think this design is fun and just a little cheeky, as it will cover your modesty, but still give a little sneak peek of you while you wash. Tying in wonderfully with the white accents throughout the space, the screen feels perfectly complementary and whimsical at the same time. Who said bathrooms have to be boring? 

Be bold

Bathroom Prints and Shower Curtains, JUNIQE JUNIQE BathroomTextiles & accessories
JUNIQE

First things first, we LOVE freestanding baths that have a shower attachment in them too. So reminiscent of New York loft conversions, we think they are utterly fabulous! Secondly, how fun would it be, while you were in the shower, to be cocooned by this bright geometric pattern? 

Thanks to the shower design, which features a circular shower curtain rail, it can feel like you are bathing  a museum of modern art every morning, but if geometric isn't to your taste, why not look for something a bit wild, like leopard print? The wonders of modern shopping mean that there will be the perfect curtain for you, all you have to do is look on the Internet!

Put tiles to good use

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

When a solid screen is the only shower design that you are willing to consider, we think that mosaic tiles are the right tool for the job. Beautiful, bright and fun, they transform what could be a boring concrete plinth into a funky part of your bathroom scheme. 

It's great to see this example being put to practical use, with some shelving built into the wet side to hold toiletries, as that really is a huge advantage that curtains and flimsy screens can't match. Obsessed with usable storage? Us? Never!

Let it shine

Proyecto Valdemorillo por +2, Lemons Bucket Lemons Bucket Minimalist bathroom
Lemons Bucket

We've saved one of our favourite examples for last and that is this magnificent concrete wet room. With no need to shield the space from water spray, the shower design itself can simply be admired to its fullest and in a totally unimpaired way. In fact, we think that the skylight is the perfect accessory, beaming down wonderful natural sunlight or moonlight, depending on when you take your shower. What more could you need in a functional bathroom?

If you are more of a bath connoisseur, take a look at this Ideabook: How To Choose The Ideal Bath For You. We think you'll find some absolute stunners!

Are you considering revamping your shower? Did any of our advice help? Let us know!

