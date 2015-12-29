Making your shower worth singing about

We have a lot to thank our showers for when you stop and think about it. They warm us up on a cold day, keep us clean and healthy, wake us up in the morning and relax us at night and yet, so many of us give little thought to how we furnish or decorate them! We're talking about the kind of screens and curtains that we use!

What's the point of creating a fabulous bathroom, if all you're going to do is plonk in a shower and give it no actual consideration? We know it will work, but what about making it look good too? We are on a mission today, to show you that there is another way to add dimensions of style and elegance to your new bathroom and that's to accessorise your shower more considerately!

Take a look at our shower design ideas and see if you like anything enough to show your own cubicle a little more tender loving care!