Garden improvements you can make during a weekend

To create a truly cohesive and attractive home, you need to give some thought to your garden space. Even if you don't have much, an unkempt al fresco area can bring down the rest of your home and undermine all your hard work, but don't fret if you don't have a green thumb, as we have plenty of suggestions that will help you make light work of revamping your garden.

You won't need a membership to the Royal Horticultural Society to follow our advice, but you will need to roll your sleeves up and be prepared to get muddy, so come and take a look at the amazing garden improvements that we think you can make this weekend!