Garden improvements you can make during a weekend

To create a truly cohesive and attractive home, you need to give some thought to your garden space. Even if you don't have much, an unkempt al fresco area can bring down the rest of your home and undermine all your hard work, but don't fret if you don't have a green thumb, as we have plenty of suggestions that will help you make light work of revamping your garden.
You won't need a membership to the Royal Horticultural Society to follow our advice, but you will need to roll your sleeves up and be prepared to get muddy, so come and take a look at the amazing garden improvements that we think you can make this weekend!
Don't worry, you don't need to plant grass seed and hope that it all takes, you can simply dig out the area you would like to have as a lawn and lay strips of turf directly. With regular watering, the turf will bed in and grow as normal grass! Ta da! Didn't we tell you that these garden improvement tips would be simple?
We love this small family-friendly garden from LAM as it really demonstrates what is possible with even a tiny plot. Whereas the courtyard may have been concreted at one point, a day of solid grafting would be enough to remove that and create a space for seasoned turf.
If your garden improvement scheme is slightly hampered by a relative lack of space, have you considered investing in vertical planters and bringing your garden up, rather than out? Take a look at this lovely stacked planter and you'll see what we mean.
With no tangible space to plant into the ground, this terrace has been transformed by simply placing a stacked planter on top, with some beautiful and decorative herbs. Kept near the kitchen door, this will be a handy addition for keen cooks too!
Garden centres readily stock all the parts and fixings that you could possibly need to build a brand new pergola in your outdoor space and from there, it's simply a case of planting some blooms that you like and encouraging them to grow up the posts.
Though you won't get the instant gratification of a flower covered arbour, your efforts will still be really pretty and will show a commitment to garden improvements that will only get better with time. You're a real gardener now and we bet you're feeling confident enough to take on other big projects, like summerhouse!
Think about all the things you'd like to be able to store in your garden. if you have any woodburners, we bet firewood is top of that list, followed by barbecue implements and maybe potted plants, so rather than leaving them all on top of your patio furniture, why not build some rudimentary shelving?
If your garden improvement plans don't stretch to building shelves, you can easily buy flat-packed racking that you will be able to put together in a matter of minutes and lean up against a wall or stake into a flower bed. What a simple but effective idea!
You'd be surprised at what a huge impact a few potted plants can make to your garden, but trust us; it's enormous! What once was a relatively plain area can be turned into a luscious, but contained, jungle in just a few seconds and all you'll need to do is water them and maybe tackle a bit of pruning. Amazing!
Using potted plants is great, as you don't have to worry too much about location and they don't require a permanent commitment to a location. Garden improvements can be as temporary or flexible as you want them to be, so don't be too timid!
Garden improvements can be as simple as taking one unloved corner and turning it into a fabulous themed segment, such as this tropical haven. Some blue flint chips, a couple of large stones and three varieties of palm trees have all come together to create a unique and fun little area that will have taken only a couple of hours to complete and while it may have not required much of an investment time-wise, it sure does give a big visual impact. If only all improvement projects were this simple!
If you are keen to unlock the potential in your garden, take a look at this Ideabook: Creating A Winter Wonderland Garden. We think you'll find all the information you need to enjoy your garden, whatever the season.