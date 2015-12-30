What to consider when planning a kitchen

A new kitchen is on the top of many people's lists for home improvements, but being a costly and major project, it is important that you really take the time to think about every facet before you take the plunge. It's so much more involved than just choosing a new colour for the walls or picking out some cabinet doors that you like, so don't approach this process too lightheartedly.

Kitchen planning will involve a lot of thinking, talking and measuring, but just so that you don't get lost in the process, we have created this article for you to reference throughout your own project. If you're ready, let's take a deep breath and talk about how to start planning a brand new kitchen for your home.