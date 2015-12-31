The surprising impact colours can have on your home

The colours you use to decorate your home will have a far greater impact than you might realise and though you will naturally be drawn to your favourite hues and shades, do you know what they mean or represent from a psychological standpoint?

Not only taken in through our eyes, colours are 'absorbed' by our mind and several studies show that they can affect our nervous system, influence our emotions and contribute to our moods. Incredible, isn't it? With this in mind, you can see why we think it's so important to evaluate the impact that commonly chosen decor colours can have!

Get ready to be educated as we find out what your room colour is doing to you!