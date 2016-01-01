Table tops to finish your dining room

Let's say you've designed the perfect dining room, finished it amazingly and are now onto the fun bit; choosing furniture. You will probably have a good idea of what table and chairs you want, but don't buy them until you know for sure they will look good in your newly finished room. Even if you are dead set on a certain base or set of legs, read this article before you select your table top!

Table tops are easy to underestimate in terms of importance, as they aren't even thought of as the main part of the table itself. It's just a slab of something smooth and level, right? Wrong! The largest solid addition to your dining room, your table top has the power to make or break your new decor, so take a look at some examples of our favourite styles to help you have one last think before you buy!