Table tops to finish your dining room

Let's say you've designed the perfect dining room, finished it amazingly and are now onto the fun bit; choosing furniture. You will probably have a good idea of what table and chairs you want, but don't buy them until you know for sure they will look good in your newly finished room. Even if you are dead set on a certain base or set of legs, read this article before you select your table top!
Table tops are easy to underestimate in terms of importance, as they aren't even thought of as the main part of the table itself. It's just a slab of something smooth and level, right? Wrong! The largest solid addition to your dining room, your table top has the power to make or break your new decor, so take a look at some examples of our favourite styles to help you have one last think before you buy!
What an elegant space! Far from looking too minimalist or cold, this large glass top, featured by Filipa Cunha Interiors, allows other features to be really showcased and not overshadowed by a large and chunky table top. We particularly like that you can see through the top to appreciate the rug underneath, as this almost makes the table feel as though it has colour, which of course, is changeable.
A wonderfully modern style of top, this glass choice complements the wealth of other contemporary accents in the room, such as the flush lighting and pared back walls.
For something a little different and a whole lot more funky, we are utterly besotted with any table top that has been cut to an unusual shape, such as this charming triangular example. With rounded edges, as appose to straight, the look is decidedly retro, but the glass top allows for inclusion in a modern home. It's the table that will fit perfectly in any home!
We would include this in our dining room as a side table, making it perfect for serving drinks from, or perhaps we would be a little more showy and place a stack of complicated cook books on there!
If luxe is the name of the game in your dining room, we think you'd be crazy to consider anything other than marble. Naturally elegant and chic, it is a material that possesses a lot of authority and makes light work of finishing a perfectly put together room.
In this example, we see a vast table top, sat on a modern and almost industrial base, but it's the cool, sleek luxury of that white marble with grey veins, that has our full attention. Just imagine eating on a table of this style and NOT feeling like royalty!
Materials don't attain 'classic' status simply by being used here and there, they need to have been the go to choice for many years and one thing that has undeniably served it's interior design time is wood. The perfect material, thanks to its strength, adaptability and natural beauty, wood is still one of the premier choices for a new table top.
It's not hard to see why wood has remained so popular, as there is a style and variety for everyone. We love this rich, dark and earthy table top that seeks to pick out the rustic nuances in the wider room and think that it brings a serious and masculine feel to the space as a whole.
If you are a fan of modern styling and have created an amazingly space-age and contemporary home, we doubt you will be keen to include natural materials, as they have a habit of bringing such schemes back down to earth with a bump. Instead, why not look at some of the incredible synthetic offerings out there?
We think this chunky white synthetic table top would be the ideal choice for any ultra contemporary or minimalist home, as the simple geometric legs and thick proportions are as elegant and eye-catching as they are pared back and beautiful.
Perhaps you have seen more than one table top that you like and you're now wondering if there is any way to combine two materials to create the absolutely perfect style for you. Well, don't think of yourself as being too picky, as yes, you can mix and match your materials to make something very special and unique to you.
Here we can see a pretty combination of dark wood and synthetic material working together to create far more than just an interesting contrast! The overall effect is one of customised style that is perfectly at home in this dining room, with accessories being chosen specifically to support it.
If you're still unsure about what table top will work best in your new dining room, try thinking about the shape or style that you might like first. From there, certain materials will naturally be recognised as impractical and leave you with an easier decision. We are big fans of thin table tops, the sort that almost look like a mere slither of wood, such as this example, as we think they look demure, delicate and misleadingly simple. Though we may not be able to definitely choose between wood and marble quite yet, at least we know the shape that we like and that's a good starting point for you too!
If you are on the lookout for more ways to accessorise your dining room, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 Ways To Refresh Your Dining Room.