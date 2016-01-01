Amazing circular staircases to inspir-al you

Have you ever really given a whole lot of thought to what kind of staircases you could use in your home, or have you simply gone for tradition, or kept what is already there? We don't blame you, as that seems like the easier option, but if you could redesign them, would you consider something a little bit different and funky?

When it comes to staircase architecture, we understand that not everybody will feel passionate about it, but we have a feeling that is about to change. Take a look at some of our favourite spiral staircases and see if you might be tempted to come full circle and around to our way of thinking!