Amazing circular staircases to inspir-al you

Have you ever really given a whole lot of thought to what kind of staircases you could use in your home, or have you simply gone for tradition, or kept what is already there? We don't blame you, as that seems like the easier option, but if you could redesign them, would you consider something a little bit different and funky?
When it comes to staircase architecture, we understand that not everybody will feel passionate about it, but we have a feeling that is about to change. Take a look at some of our favourite spiral staircases and see if you might be tempted to come full circle and around to our way of thinking!
An important question, but the answer is relatively vague. Yes, you will need more space than you would if you were simply installing a standard vertical staircase, but spirals can be made in a huge variety of styles and sizes, so there is a good chance that there will be one to fit your home.
Staircase architecture isn't a dark art, it is simply a way to ensure that you have included fabulous design in your home wherever possible and when spirals can look as sublime as this example, from Frost Architects, wouldn't you want to have the option of including one in your home?
There are many reasons to experiment with staircase architecture, not least because you simply like the look and shape of spiral examples, but there are other reasons to take into account as well.
If you have a steep and awkward entrance point for a set of stairs, a spiral will make the climb feel less treacherous and if you have a home that showcases contemporary styling, nothing looks more modern! In fact, we think the only reason that you wouldn't at least consider a spiral staircase is if you are living in a bungalow and therefore have no use for one at all!
As with any design project, as long as you have the right professional beside you, the possibilities for your home are endless and that includes your staircase architecture, but try to be aware that the laws of physics and gravity will have to play a part at some point!
Take a look at this hallway example. The staircase itself is narrow, steep and appears twisted. Not an easy effect to create, but it works and looks breathtaking in this sea of wood and white. Though the same colour scheme has been used, the unusual shape really sets the stairs apart as the main focus.
Well, what else could have worked in this picture, other than a spiral staircase? We genuinely can't think of anything, except maybe jet packs!
In a home that has sought to make great use of shapes and contemporary styling, staircase architecture becomes very important, as a standard installation would disrupt the funky vibe. The spiral, however, looks perfectly at home and having been finished in white, looks to be the perfect connection between floors, while also being minimal enough to blend into the background to let some of the art take the spotlight!
If you're still not convinced that a spiral staircase is for you and you are wondering why people love them so much, simply take a look at this picture and try to tell us that this view wouldn't be reason enough on its own! A fabulous snapshot of amazing design and superior craftsmanship coming together, we think the marriage of wooden steps with bespoke iron railings and a crisp white wall is exquisite.
Staircase architecture is, if nothing else, a way to make sure that you have firmly put your stamp on your home at every available juncture, so don't see it as a stumbling block, think of it as a design challenge!
If you need to justify your need for a spiral staircase, we have just the thing for you! Are you a wine fanatic? If the answer is yes, you can legitimately have a play with staircase architecture by building a sunken wine cellar, directly in your kitchen, complete with a… you guessed it… spiral staircase. If you like the style and feel that it could be extended into the wider house to positive effect, you can do so with confidence! Plus, you'll also have an incredible wine cellar, which is the dream of many a connoisseur!
If you're looking for more hallway inspiration, or trying to picture what stairs would look best in your home, take a look at this Ideabook: Tips For Decorating A Modern Home Hallway. We just know you'll find plenty of great ideas in there!