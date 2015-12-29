Garage designs for modern homes

Are you in search of ideas for designing a garage for your house? Then you are in the right place! This time homify shares some ideas and tips about garages and carports; that place where you keep your favourite companion: your car.

Garage is a word taken from French into Spanish and means covered place to store cars . Garages often have a sliding or elevating door but you can also find open door types. Essentially, they can come in any design and size, depending on the budget and available space. There are also garages that have more unique and original designs than those we are used to seeing every day and there are those that have uses besides storing a car, such as a workshop, storage or exercise area. Regardless of how a garage is being used, we always have to investigate and brainstorm a little about the subject before designing or remodelling the one we already have.

Here are seven garages especially designed for modern homes. We'll also show you some features, investigating their pros and cons and you can decide which one you like best!