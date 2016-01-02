Getting the party started in your garden

We know that it might be a little chilly in the UK now, but we've got to start thinking about summer and looking ahead to where we want our gardens to be by then! Do you know why? Because they are the perfect socialising and party locations!

Including viable food preparation areas, soft lawns and extravagant water features are all important parts of creating a social garden and we want to help you get ahead of the curve so that when summer arrives, all you need to do is invite people over and relax. Take a look at our tips for creating a social garden and see if you can start thinking about your garden overhaul now!