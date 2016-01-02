Designing your perfect wardrobe in six steps

Our bedrooms are our fortresses and we need to feel safe, comfortable and as though we have everything we need in there, so when it comes to storing our precious clothes and accessories, we need to give a lot of thought to proper wardrobe design.
It's not just as simple as attaching a rail and putting our clothes on it, we have to think about the style of the room that the wardrobe will be going into, what size we need and how much room it will take up. Another question to ask is what do you need to actually organise and what solutions will best suit the problem? Don't forget, a wardrobe is much more than just a rail these days, it is drawers, cupboards and cubby holes too!
Take a look at our six-step guide to wardrobe design and see if we can help take the guesswork away to leave you feeling confident about your choice.
This is absolutely crucial. Don't simply buy a wardrobe design that you think will contain everything you own, really think about how much space you can stand to sacrifice in your bedroom, as the two might not naturally marry together! The last thing you want is a huge wardrobe that means you need to get a smaller bed!
We think the solution pictured here from CO: interior is inspired and makes great use of the available space, while not compromising on storage either. The perfect compromise between need and possibility, this is a bedroom that works on every level, thanks to clever wardrobe design.
Look around your bedroom as it stands and take in what materials you have used the most. If you have a lot of wood, for example, you will more than likely want to tie that into your new wardrobe design, to make it feel sympathetic and tonally appropriate.
Aesthetics aside, consider what kind of clothing you need to store and this will help you choose materials for the inner workings of your wardrobe. For example, keen cyclists will need lots of transparent storage so they can easy reach gloves, buffs and lycra without having to hunt for it, so wire baskets would be perfect!
When you know how much room you have to play with, your wardrobe design can really start in earnest and you can begin to personalise the inside to perfectly suit your needs. After all, if you have thousands of jumpers and only one pair of smart trousers, you will definitely not need great expanses of hanging rails, but instead, can include more drawers.
We think this example is super as the sliding doors hide the wardrobe itself away from the rest of the master bedroom, but once you open them you have a terrifically organised and structured space that is entirely dictated by the needs of the residents. Plus, we love orange!
There's no use investing time and money into a wardrobe design if you're not going to also think about the lighting. We know this sounds strict, but really think about it; why take the time to hang all your garments carefully and fold your socks, if you're not going to be able to see them when you need to?
It's a mistake to assume that wardrobe design is only about storage solutions. Yes that is a major part of it, but the lighting you choose will also be critical to the success of your installation. We think strip lighting in the different sections is a fantastic option, especially if it can be automatic, so that it comes on when the doors open!
While folding jumpers and cramming them into drawers is not a very complicated technique to master, your wardrobe design will need to offer clever solutions to maximise the storage potential. Take a look at this example and you will see what we mean.
Separate hangers would have been much bulkier and meant that fewer pairs of trousers could be hung, but by using fabulous space saving initiatives, every pair is catered for with ease. The same goes for accessories, such as ties.
If you have the space, we think you should look to include some drawers and boxes in your wardrobe design as they are useful for organising and safely storing smaller items, such as sunglasses, ties, jewellery and other accessories. There's nothing worse than looking for something, only to realise you've lost it somewhere in your closet, but a few simple drawers can prevent that from happening and boxes can be the perfect place for stashing unseasonal items, such as hats and gloves!
