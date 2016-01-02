Designing your perfect wardrobe in six steps

Our bedrooms are our fortresses and we need to feel safe, comfortable and as though we have everything we need in there, so when it comes to storing our precious clothes and accessories, we need to give a lot of thought to proper wardrobe design.

It's not just as simple as attaching a rail and putting our clothes on it, we have to think about the style of the room that the wardrobe will be going into, what size we need and how much room it will take up. Another question to ask is what do you need to actually organise and what solutions will best suit the problem? Don't forget, a wardrobe is much more than just a rail these days, it is drawers, cupboards and cubby holes too!

Take a look at our six-step guide to wardrobe design and see if we can help take the guesswork away to leave you feeling confident about your choice.