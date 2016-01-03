Outdoor lighting ideas for modern houses

Exterior lighting is fantastic as it helps to really showcase your home, regardless of what time of day it is. Though at one point exterior lighting may have only been installed for practical reasons, such as security and being able to walk up your path safely, there are now so many different styles available that it has become a design element in its own right and we are thrilled to see such a huge variation widely available!
From path bulbs through to garage illuminations, outdoor lighting has never been so versatile or fun before, so let's take a look at some of the ways that you could brighten up your home today!
Let's start with something that still has its roots in practicality and security. Outdoor lighting on your porch is an excellent way to monitor who is coming to your door and makes for easy access for yourself. You'd never have to fish around in the dark for your keys again, that's for sure!
We think this set up, from Fingerhaus, is ideal, as it makes the entrance look welcoming and homely, but at the same time, makes it clear that nobody can get too close to the house without being seen. Having a bright light such as this one, with a motion sensor makes easy work of securing your home.
For something with a little more pizzaz, have you considered lighting your garden pathways? We're not talking about installing large, bully solar powered lamps that you stake into the ground (which inevitably fall over!), we think you should have a look at some of the newer technology available!
Take a look at these tiny little LED paving slab lights. The bulbs themselves are small, but the impact they make is mighty, helping to light the path and make the garden feel just that little bit more special. Outdoor lighting doesn't have to be large scale to be huge in style!
This is definitely a suggestion for all you petrol heads out there! If you love your cars and have built a showy garage for them we just know you'll love the idea of installing outdoor lighting that can be controlled remotely, to show your babies off to their best! Even better, why not have a motion sensor in place that will make your lighting automatically come on when you get close?
As well as being a fantastic way to make the most of your collection, we think garage lighting is another fantastic security feature that will give you peace of mind.
We know we should be looking at the outdoor lights in place here, but let's take a quick moment to appreciate this utterly beautiful terrace shall we? What a shape and just look at the impact that dark wood is having! Amazing! Of course, the terrace wouldn't look quite as impressive if it didn't have perfectly placed ceiling lights installed, as they are really helping that rich red wood simply sparkle!
Ideal for terraces that get a lot of use throughout the year, outdoor ceiling lights will make al fresco dining a fabulous experience whatever time of day it is.
For something a little simpler that won't break the bank or require a huge garage or mind blowing terrace, how about some simple and sophisticated outdoor lighting that can be mounted to a wall? garden lighting doesn't need to be over the top to make a lasting impression and we think these traditional style lanterns looks super.
Making the garden feel a whole lot more elegant and welcoming, these understated lamps are making us want to pull up a chair or two and enjoy some relaxing evening conversation on the lawn and we can imagine that they would create a charming ambiance for a party. You could even use coloured bulbs!
If you've taken the time to create a fun little social space in your garden, how you choose to light it will be key! While this bar looks elegant, sophisticated and chic, had something such as a neon sign been added, instantly the vibe would have been very different. We think it's a great idea to match your outdoor lighting to the styles that you have chosen for inside the house, as this will make for a cohesive design scheme and feel, so in this case, we feel sure that modern pendulums can be found throughout the home!
If you are considering something a little more eclectic for your outdoor lighting needs, take a look at this Ideabook: The Bright Guide To Porch Lighting. We think you'll love the LED orbs!