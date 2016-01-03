Outdoor lighting ideas for modern houses

Exterior lighting is fantastic as it helps to really showcase your home, regardless of what time of day it is. Though at one point exterior lighting may have only been installed for practical reasons, such as security and being able to walk up your path safely, there are now so many different styles available that it has become a design element in its own right and we are thrilled to see such a huge variation widely available!

From path bulbs through to garage illuminations, outdoor lighting has never been so versatile or fun before, so let's take a look at some of the ways that you could brighten up your home today!