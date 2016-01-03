Clever storage ideas for smaller homes

When it comes to making the best use of all the space in a small house, you naturally have to get adept at identifying areas that can be put to dual use or simply opened up to create new and usable storage potential. It might sound like a tricky task, but once you've gotten to grips with the basics, we know you'll be finding all sorts of untapped goldmines!
Small home storage is vital for keeping your house feeling as spacious as possible, so cast aside your old fashioned notions of adding in furniture and let's take a look at some ideas that will actually free up extra room in your home, while decluttering.
Isn't this a great teenager's room? Of course, any teen will need a bed to sleep on, but with increasing schoolwork to complete, they will also need a quiet spot where they can get down to productive studying. If these two areas need to be combined in their bedroom, it can present an issue, unless of course you are an expert in small home storage solutions.
By raising the bed height, a secluded office space can be built underneath, which is perfect for storing all homework, computers, books and anything else that will clutter up a modest bedroom. Even the stairs could be used as bookshelves in this example, from Mariangel Coghlan, if you were to open one side of them up. Goodbye messy teenage room!
We all have a plethora of dead space in our homes, whether in the walls themselves or in commonly transformed areas, such as under the stairs. The trick is to identify these areas and take advantage of them by adding well designed and functional small home storage solutions.
While this under stairs space could have simply been opened up, with some coat hooks added to the wall, that would have lead to an untidy space eventually, so installing a system that will keep everything neat is inspired and will prove to be a huge time saver!
Is this kitchen really big enough for a dining table? No, hence why the owners haven't added one, but what they have done is absolutely amazing! Taking their kitchen island, they have had a table top, which can be pulled out, added into the structure, allowing for a dining table to be created when needed, but hidden away at all other times, keeping the kitchen as large as possible.
Isn't this the perfect example of just how clever small home storage can be? We would have never guessed that a secret table was lurking the island, but there it is!
Small home storage can't always be aesthetically appealing, regardless of how hard we try, so in the cases when it isn't, we think you should accept it, be thankful for the solutions it provides and then hide it away behind some well chosen doors!
We know this sounds ungrateful, but part of small home organisation is keeping spaces as free from mess and clutter as possible, so as to create the illusion of a bigger footprint, so if in doubt, cover your storage solutions and don't let on that they are there!
Small home storage can be exceptionally innovative and this is one of our favourite examples! The perfect room divide, this media centre, which offers easy housing of a large television, also has the potential to be a storage goldmine, thanks to the shelves and cubby holes that it is filled with.
Rather than simply adding accessories or art to these shelves, we would suggest housing books and other bulky items in here, as that will totally negate the need for additional cabinets and bookcases, thus freeing up much more of your limited footprint. Genius!
If you have a woodburner fitted in your home, the last thing you want to do is keep popping outside to grab logs, as you will let all the heat out with you! Instead, you will need a good stockpile inside your home, but they can be bulky and would take up a lot of room on a hearth.
We love this integrated solution that makes small home storage really earn its stripes! With a wall mounted burner in place, its inspired that a similar cavity has been added to the lower half of the wall, simply to store seasoned logs for easy access. The best part is, no floor space has been lost either, keeping this open plan room feeling as large as possible!
Small home storage always becomes an issue in the kitchen, especially if you have a bijou one that has limited cupboard space. Happily, there are a number of sliding pantry wall designs that could be the answer to your prayers! Take a look at this one and you'll see what we mean. Able to fit in even a super narrow space, these pull out larders have an incredible amount of storage potential and in a family home, you can keep naughty treats at the top, far away from hungry children!
