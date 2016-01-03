Clever storage ideas for smaller homes

When it comes to making the best use of all the space in a small house, you naturally have to get adept at identifying areas that can be put to dual use or simply opened up to create new and usable storage potential. It might sound like a tricky task, but once you've gotten to grips with the basics, we know you'll be finding all sorts of untapped goldmines!

Small home storage is vital for keeping your house feeling as spacious as possible, so cast aside your old fashioned notions of adding in furniture and let's take a look at some ideas that will actually free up extra room in your home, while decluttering.