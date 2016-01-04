Space optimising is one of those life skills that we always want to perfect and thankfully, we think we have enough fantastic inspiration at hand to do exactly that. Whether you have a small home or a bigger house with lots of people in it, knowing how you can get the most from your interior spaces is vital and makes for a far happier and more productive life.

We aren't just talking about clever storage, although that is a factor; we are looking at a much bigger picture, with colours and textures all playing an important role too, so if you are looking for a way to get the most from a small home, take a look at our tips for mastering space optimising and see what you can do!