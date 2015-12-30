Creating your ideal barbecue patio

To whom would it occur planning to build a barbecue with the UK winter in full grip? Someone who likes to anticipate, of course. So, if in the spring and summer we take pleasure in outdoor activities, such as drinking cocktails and eating delicious food, we must take advantage of the cooler and overcast days and start planning!

For those who are lucky enough to have garden or terrace, we have some proposals to build a barbecue area, which are ideal for organising large gatherings with friends and family.

Let's take a look at how to create your summer barbecue heaven…