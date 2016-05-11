A wonderful loft with great interiors

The property we're taking a tour around today is actually located above a small but trendy café. The flat has benefited from a complete loft renovation, which has provided valuable extra space for the occupants. A new kitchen, bathroom and living area have been created and finished to an exceptionally high standard thanks to home builders Totus.
The house was completely stripped and has been given an entirely new layout that provides a more practical arrangement suited to a modern lifestyle. And all in only three months!
Let's take a look at the finished result…
The semi-detached corner property is built from traditional brick and blends in well to the streetscape. The large windows welcome natural light into the interior and, as you can see, skylights have been added to maximise the light indoors.
However, there are no other giveaways that suggest work has taken place in the loft. Achieving a renovation that leaves no exterior clues is the mark of a real professional.
The light wooden floorboards and white walls give the room a modern feel with an apparent hint of Scandinavian influence. Muted tones are suited to this small but perfectly formed space and the grey sofas look plush and elegant—the perfect combination of comfort and style.
A glass balustrade surrounding the staircase acts a safety barrier and the transparent nature of the glass ensures the balustrade doesn't block the flow of light, keeping the room feeling airy and open.
We love the way the walls have been designed in such a way that books and ornaments can be displayed in the recesses. The cut-out triangle impressions add character and depth to the space, whereas the light and cheerful atmosphere can be accredited to the three contemporary skylights with a simple but effective design.
White kitchens are the go-to design for smaller homes. This modern kitchen design complements the rest of the interior décor, which follows a modern and minimalist scheme.
The layout means space is maximised and clever storage solutions and well designed cabinets keep the kitchenwares hidden from view but close to hand.
Dark grey tiles have been chosen for the floor, with smaller grey tiles forming the back wall behind the shower. Lighter tiles sit behind the bathtub, acting as protection for the walls and also making life easier for the occupants as they're are easier to clean and maintain than painted or wallpapered walls.
In many ways the white bathroom suite is traditional but the curved shape of the sink is a modern trend and the sparkling silver fixtures can also be seen in contemporary modern bathrooms. A splash of shocking pink is the cherry on top of the cake, perfectly finishing off the bathroom's interior.
If you enjoyed this project, be sure not to miss: Modern Loft Conversion, Wimbledon.