A wonderful loft with great interiors

The property we're taking a tour around today is actually located above a small but trendy café. The flat has benefited from a complete loft renovation, which has provided valuable extra space for the occupants. A new kitchen, bathroom and living area have been created and finished to an exceptionally high standard thanks to home builders Totus.

The house was completely stripped and has been given an entirely new layout that provides a more practical arrangement suited to a modern lifestyle. And all in only three months!

Let's take a look at the finished result…