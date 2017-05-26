Your browser is out-of-date.

A truly terrific Twickenham extension

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern kitchen
For our latest homify 360° jewel, we travel to Twickenham where a home extension and refurbishment project awaits us. Courtesy of London-based professionals The Market Design & Build, a restoration and renovation company, this discovery takes a look at a picturesque Victorian house that underwent a stylish update.

What exactly does this update entail? Only one way to find out…

Gorgeous bi-fold doors opening onto patio/garden

Gorgeous bi-fold doors opening onto patio/garden homify Modern garden
Gorgeous bi-fold doors opening onto patio/garden

The team of experts improved the rear section of this house by opting for an extension and giving it a more contemporary feel. The extension helped create more space and allowed adequate legroom for a shiny new tailor-made kitchen

In the living room, the pros introduced a state-of-the-art media entertainment system, making this the perfect space for the family to convene.

And FYI, the plumbing and electrics were also updated, giving the client an ample number of sockets, new downlights and two newly-positioned vertical radiators.

The roof window for lots of natural light

Roof window giving lounge lots of natural light homify Modern living room
Roof window giving lounge lots of natural light

Come in, come in, so you can see our favourite part of this extension: the large roof window, allowing for natural light to brighten up the lounge year-round. In addition, some beautiful bi-fold doors were also installed which open up onto the patio and garden.

Although the extension was constructed with a flat roof, the front section has been built with a striking apex design, enhancing the overall look of the home.

Need a designer or painter? How about a tiler or lighting expert? Our list of professionals can help you out…

The beautiful kitchen

What a beautiful kitchen homify Modern kitchen
What a beautiful kitchen

The heart of the home is located a few feet away from the open-plan lounge, flaunting an exquisitely charming look with earthy neutrals, timber finishes and lots of prepping space.

Just see how beautifully this cooking space gets to share in the natural light flowing indoors via the glass doors and skylight! 

On an interesting side note, the makeover didn’t stop here – the team also refurbished the bathroom by installing a brand new bath/shower suite and lovely underfloor electric heating, perfect for keeping those feet toasty during the winter!

Lovely and spacious

Lovely, spacious modern kitchen homify Modern kitchen
Lovely, spacious modern kitchen

One last look before we depart, just to show you that this kitchen is, indeed, beauty and brains – it has adequate storage facilities, ample countertop surfaces for working, and more than comfy legroom for movement.

And let’s not forget how perfectly social this layout works, with the cook in the kitchen being able to carry a conversation with the guests at the dining table / on the plush sofa! 

We love it, but can’t speak for everyone. Tell us what you think of this extension...

