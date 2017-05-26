A truly terrific Twickenham extension

For our latest homify 360° jewel, we travel to Twickenham where a home extension and refurbishment project awaits us. Courtesy of London-based professionals The Market Design & Build, a restoration and renovation company, this discovery takes a look at a picturesque Victorian house that underwent a stylish update.
What exactly does this update entail? Only one way to find out…
The team of experts improved the rear section of this house by opting for an extension and giving it a more contemporary feel. The extension helped create more space and allowed adequate legroom for a shiny new tailor-made kitchen.
In the living room, the pros introduced a state-of-the-art media entertainment system, making this the perfect space for the family to convene.
And FYI, the plumbing and electrics were also updated, giving the client an ample number of sockets, new downlights and two newly-positioned vertical radiators.
Come in, come in, so you can see our favourite part of this extension: the large roof window, allowing for natural light to brighten up the lounge year-round. In addition, some beautiful bi-fold doors were also installed which open up onto the patio and garden.
Although the extension was constructed with a flat roof, the front section has been built with a striking apex design, enhancing the overall look of the home.
The heart of the home is located a few feet away from the open-plan lounge, flaunting an exquisitely charming look with earthy neutrals, timber finishes and lots of prepping space.
Just see how beautifully this cooking space gets to share in the natural light flowing indoors via the glass doors and skylight!
On an interesting side note, the makeover didn’t stop here – the team also refurbished the bathroom by installing a brand new bath/shower suite and lovely underfloor electric heating, perfect for keeping those feet toasty during the winter!
One last look before we depart, just to show you that this kitchen is, indeed, beauty and brains – it has adequate storage facilities, ample countertop surfaces for working, and more than comfy legroom for movement.
And let’s not forget how perfectly social this layout works, with the cook in the kitchen being able to carry a conversation with the guests at the dining table / on the plush sofa!
