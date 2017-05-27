Your browser is out-of-date.

A red-brick home that stands out from the crowd

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Einfamilienhaus in Schwalmtal bei Mönchengladbach, Fourmove Architekten Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Know when you encounter an eye-catching surprise, like turning a corner in a simple hallway and seeing a fabulous piece of wall art? Or walking into an entryway and being floored by a marvellous staircase? That kind of “oh, wow” feeling is the premise for today’s homify 360° discovery, where a modern house treats us to a stylish yet simple look on the outside, but then completely pulls the rug out from under us on the inside.

Architectural firm Fourmove Architekten from Münster, Germany are in charge of this gem. Let’s see what they conjured up…

The rear side

Einfamilienhaus in Schwalmtal bei Mönchengladbach, Fourmove Architekten Modern houses
Fourmove Architekten

Fourmove Architekten
Fourmove Architekten
Fourmove Architekten

To appreciate the interiors more greatly you need to see what this house looks like on the outside. 

Built in the modern style, the house keeps its body rather subtle, opting for a very block-like structure which seems perfectly stacked. However, the brick-clad façade is all about lending some texture and pattern, going a long way in adding visual detail to the exteriors.

And speaking of exteriors, how lovely is that open terrace, not to mention the spacious yard?

The clean-looking kitchen

Einfamilienhaus in Schwalmtal bei Mönchengladbach, Fourmove Architekten Modern kitchen
Fourmove Architekten

Fourmove Architekten
Fourmove Architekten
Fourmove Architekten

Ready for a complete turn-around? How does this super sleek kitchen contrast with the detailed exteriors?

Presenting a delicate monochrome palette, this kitchen is all about showcasing only the basic essentials in a clean and crisp form – which is, of course, what we adore about the minimalist design style.

Delicate details

Einfamilienhaus in Schwalmtal bei Mönchengladbach, Fourmove Architekten Modern living room
Fourmove Architekten

Fourmove Architekten
Fourmove Architekten
Fourmove Architekten

The clean, monochrome look seeps out of the kitchen and continues into the rest of the interiors, even the ‘in-between’ spaces, as we can see here by the super modern fireplace that separates the living room from the staircase. 

To enhance the clean look even more, lots of natural light floods inside via the generous glass doors and windows, making those pale hues of the walls and ceilings (and select furniture pieces) come to dazzling life.

Interior designers, electricians and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

Perfectly packed

Einfamilienhaus in Schwalmtal bei Mönchengladbach, Fourmove Architekten Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Fourmove Architekten

Fourmove Architekten
Fourmove Architekten
Fourmove Architekten

Doesn’t this staircase remind you of a Tetris game? Or a puzzle? The way the staircase seems to lean on the floating shelves underneath seems like it’s just waiting for us to restructure this layout, and yet it results in a perfectly styled space that is most functional.

In any case, it’s always a treat to see an area underneath a staircase being put to good use! 

And speaking of which, take a peek at these Clever ways to use under-stairs space.

9 heavenly decor styles for your hallway
Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this house?

