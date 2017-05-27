A red-brick home that stands out from the crowd

Know when you encounter an eye-catching surprise, like turning a corner in a simple hallway and seeing a fabulous piece of wall art? Or walking into an entryway and being floored by a marvellous staircase? That kind of “oh, wow” feeling is the premise for today’s homify 360° discovery, where a modern house treats us to a stylish yet simple look on the outside, but then completely pulls the rug out from under us on the inside.

Architectural firm Fourmove Architekten from Münster, Germany are in charge of this gem. Let’s see what they conjured up…