A Warrington family's unusual garden makeover

When it comes to garden makeover, there’s an entire world of possibilities: new flowers, water ponds, striking statues, a bird house… to each his own. And yet, not many of us focus on those in-between spaces that link up, say, the rose beds with the footpath – yes, we are of course referring to the grass, or lack thereof as seems to be the case with some gardens out there.
Don’t get us wrong, we are all for an Asian-inspire design that makes use of pebbles instead of grass, yet nobody can deny the attraction of a fresh green lawn, not to mention its superb underfoot sensation.
Today’s garden makeover, brought to us by Manchester-based team Unreal Lawns, focuses exclusively on a garden upgrade by making use of artificial grass. Let’s see how this one turned out…
Yes, this garden clearly shows lots of potential, and yet that lawn isn’t what we could call… what’s the word… ‘beautiful’! Fortunately, the inhabitants of this family home in Warrington agreed, which is why they brought in the experts to help bring life back to the tired-looking lawn space.
Doesn’t this look like a painting? That bright green lawn adds the ideal touch of freshness! The professionals’ top-of-the-range supreme 38mm artificial grass design was added in here to help bring a greener and tidier-looking space.
The result? A neat and attractive garden, with an even more successful transformation than the clients were expecting.
Now that we know what the end result looks like, looking at the ‘before’ stages of this garden has a much more powerful effect – you simply can’t compare the real, outdated-looking grass with the faux, much better-looking replacement!
But what are the benefits associated with artificial grass? Well, apart from the fact it looks so pretty, artificial grass is also:
• low maintenance and pet friendly, making it a versatile product in terms of application,
• the ideal alternative for people with grass allergies,
• perfectly adaptable and has evolved to look more realistic, with different types of grass fibres that resemble dead particles,
• available in various styles, like curved and shaped, according to any type of garden, big or small.
We close off our tour with a closer look at that exquisite lawn, and how it styles up the entire yard/garden!
