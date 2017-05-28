A Warrington family's unusual garden makeover

When it comes to garden makeover, there’s an entire world of possibilities: new flowers, water ponds, striking statues, a bird house… to each his own. And yet, not many of us focus on those in-between spaces that link up, say, the rose beds with the footpath – yes, we are of course referring to the grass, or lack thereof as seems to be the case with some gardens out there.

Don’t get us wrong, we are all for an Asian-inspire design that makes use of pebbles instead of grass, yet nobody can deny the attraction of a fresh green lawn, not to mention its superb underfoot sensation.

Today’s garden makeover, brought to us by Manchester-based team Unreal Lawns, focuses exclusively on a garden upgrade by making use of artificial grass. Let’s see how this one turned out…