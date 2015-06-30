5 ideas for a small modern kitchen

More often than not, homeowners have to get creative when it comes to designing or furnishing their small and modern kitchen. It can be frustrating to be limited by the size and shape of your kitchen, but there are ways around this. Thanks to the vast array of clever storage systems and space-saving designs on offer, a small kitchen doesn't have to be lacking. We've compiled 5 smart ideas to help you make the most of your small kitchen so that it's both functional and stylish. Take a look.
As mentioned, when you're working with a kitchen in which space is at a premium, you need to think outside the box. Draw some inspiration from this quirky plate rack which consists of hooks, slots and shelves to help you bring your kitchen in order. Balance out display units such as this, where you can show off your favourite crockery, with well-integrated and discreet units that keep larger kitchenware hidden away.
The first rule of modern design is to keep things sleek and simple, which is exactly the approach taken to this kitchen, which is part of a contemporary family home in Notting Hill. If you have a small kitchen, white décor will make the space appear larger and more spacious. You might be worried about getting the walls or cabinets dirty when you're cooking, but the key to keeping the kitchen looking spotless is to make it easy to clean. A white splashback will protect your walls from food and steam, and it takes all but 5 seconds to clean.
When it comes to kitchen cabinets, you should be considering how you can maximise the storage space without sacrificing on style. For a modern kitchen, white or neutral coloured cabinets are a must. Sleek designs with discreet fixtures, or even no obvious fixtures on show, are the order of the day. Avoid patterns, carvings or dark timber when choosing your cabinets. However, cabinets with glass panels could work well as they both look modern, and help to create an illusion of space (assuming they are clutter-free and well organised!)
Leading on from the previous idea, we recommend that you keep your kitchen looking as spacious and inviting as possible by keeping your kitchenwares, such as pots and pans, hidden from view. However, just because you're putting your every day items into drawers or cupboards, doesn't mean it should be a pain to access them when meal times arrive. Extendible storage systems which are divided into separate units, or boast a useful shelf system, are the perfect way around this issue. You'll be amazed at how much you can store away in one corner cabinet! Just take a look at this crafty example from Treyone.
If you have room for a breakfast bar, make it a focal feature of the kitchen. In a kitchen largely painted white with neutral coloured cabinets and light flooring, a pop of colour is a must. These cool and colourful chairs from My Italian Living, with seats made of polycarbonate and a base of chrome-plated steel, are a sturdy and stylish option for a modern kitchen that will beautifully frame the breakfast bar. If you're really pushed for space, there are also plenty of contemporary chairs which will stack or fold when not in use, giving you that all important extra floor space.
