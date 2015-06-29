A home of timeless elegance

Living in stylish central London with W1 as your postcode calls for an equally as stylish home, which is certainly the case for this flat. Conceived by interior designers Maison Noblesse, the muted colour of the Victorian building's exterior, contrasting black trim and detailed accents on the façade, have all been used as inspiration for the interior scheme's look and feel. To take a brief but rare look inside a home in one of London's most exclusive neighbourhoods, read on..
The sandstone-like building is typical of this area of London, and while it may be commonplace, it is easy to see that this is a building that is held in high regard, and with a number of exclusive apartments hiding behind its well maintained façade.
Black and white interiors are timeless and elegant; their neutral tones will forever surpass any interior design trends. The white walls throughout each space of this flat act as blank canvases for the owners to express their personality and creativity through the implementation of artworks, which are also in matching black and white. Complementing the black and white is an infusion of silver accents, used in the statement accessories such as the coffee table decorations seen here, and other decorative elements you will soon see throughout the home.
The hallway is also a moody black and white, with a splash of colour in the palm that features here. Look closely and you will see the floor is home to a black and white animal skin rug, as we see the noble, gold-framed mirror of the combined living and dining room enticing us in for a closer inspection…
Candelabras are timeless and elegant, and are a perfect addition to complement the interior of this home. They create a moody atmosphere, which is only intensified by the ever present black and white images that personalise the flat for the owners.
The vintage mirror with its gold trim is stylish and refined, especially beside the all-black dining setting, silver accents of the home, and the beautiful finish of the floorboards of this room. Whilst bright pops of colour do not feature throughout, we can see a glimpse of red in the reflection of the couch.
The oversized sofa looks ultra comfy and cosy, with various textures including velvet begging us to get comfortable and warm. With a look easily achieved by the red and patterned cushions, the best part about decorating with coloured items such as this is that you can easily switch up the colour and styles to suit your changing mood.
