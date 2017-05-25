13 Stunning Carpet Runners For Your Stairs

Carpet is one of those steadfast home additions that look great in any house, regardless of how classic or how contemporary it is. And if there's one spot that it always adds comfort, style and functionality, it's on your stairs! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that the right stair carpet can make the difference between a cohesive, beautiful home and one that seems to be lacking something—but don't just take our word for it! Come and take a look at some fabulous carpeted staircases and see which one really inspires to to take the leap and invest in some serious shag!