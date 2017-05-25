Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 Stunning Carpet Runners For Your Stairs

press profile homify press profile homify
Entrance Hall , Studio Hooton Studio Hooton Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Carpet is one of those steadfast home additions that look great in any house, regardless of how classic or how contemporary it is. And if there's one spot that it always adds comfort, style and functionality, it's on your stairs! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that the right stair carpet can make the difference between a cohesive, beautiful home and one that seems to be lacking something—but don't just take our word for it! Come and take a look at some fabulous carpeted staircases and see which one really inspires to to take the leap and invest in some serious shag!

1. This geometric stair runner really creates a hallway focal point that looks so luxurious and soft underfoot!

Fabulous colour Diamond Wools of New Zealand Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Wools of New Zealand

Fabulous colour Diamond

Wools of New Zealand
Wools of New Zealand
Wools of New Zealand

2. The muted colours of this stair carpet work so well to create a warm ambience and by adding a matching rug, the look is complete!

Entrance Hall Studio Hooton Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Hooton

Entrance Hall

Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton

3. For grander staircases, you can afford to go a little more daring with your choice of carpet! The pastel deep-pile here looks nothing short of opulent!

Interior Design & Architecture by IONS DESIGN Dubai,UAE, IONS DESIGN IONS DESIGN Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
IONS DESIGN

Interior Design & Architecture by IONS DESIGN Dubai,UAE

IONS DESIGN
IONS DESIGN
IONS DESIGN

4. Choosing a stair carpet that amplifies the long proportions of the space was an inspired touch here and offers a soft transition to more private rooms!

Family Home in Winchester's Sleepers Hill, Martin Gardner Photography Martin Gardner Photography Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Martin Gardner Photography

Family Home in Winchester's Sleepers Hill

Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography

5. In a super neutral hallway, a cream carpet will work so well and add a lot of warmth. Be sure to choose an easy to clean variety though, as it WILl see a lot of traffic.

Edwardian style Cut String Stairs Buscott Woodworking Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Buscott Woodworking

Edwardian style Cut String Stairs

Buscott Woodworking
Buscott Woodworking
Buscott Woodworking

6. How about this for a fantastic way to add in a little colour contrast to your stairs? The rich terracotta tone looks so dramatic and luxurious!

Draethen Farm House Conversion Smarta Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Smarta

Draethen Farm House Conversion

Smarta
Smarta
Smarta

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Having your stair carpet not quite reach down to the main hallway floor offers a lovely way to showcase the natural wood of the stairs themselves.

Stairs dwell design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
dwell design

Stairs

dwell design
dwell design
dwell design

8. A wide carpet runner for your stairs will always give the look of a more generous space. We love the ecru material and natural wood combination here.

Coldwells, Alford, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Coldwells, Alford, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

9. Now here's a great idea! Having carpet just on the stair treads has created such a sense of ceremony to the whole staircase and let's the wood draw a lot of attention.

Staircase RBD Architecture & Interiors Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Staircase,Oak Staircase
RBD Architecture &amp; Interiors

Staircase

RBD Architecture & Interiors
RBD Architecture &amp; Interiors
RBD Architecture & Interiors

10. We all know that grey is seriously cool right now, so what better colour for your stair carpet? It'll hide any foot traffic dirt as well! Double win!

Nottingham Project, GSD Architecture Limited GSD Architecture Limited Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
GSD Architecture Limited

Nottingham Project

GSD Architecture Limited
GSD Architecture Limited
GSD Architecture Limited

11. How amazing does this stair carpet, which is a total tonal match for the hallway flooring, look? There is such an easy flow between flooring finishes!

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. You might be tempted to choose a hardwearing carpet for your stairs, but if a deep-pile with a velvety finish is what you really crave, dare to install it! Just have a no-shoes rule!

New Year - New Home Decor Ideas........., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd Graeme Fuller Design Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

New Year—New Home Decor Ideas… … …

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

13. You can easily distinguish between carpeted stairs and hallways, by keeping the colour subtle and adding in a landing rug or two! Comfort, style and division, all in one!

RYDENS ROAD, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Concept Eight Architects

RYDENS ROAD

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

For a little more flooring inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Creative home flooring solutions.

This dingy London home was utterly transformed for £70k
Which of these styles really grabbed your attention?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks