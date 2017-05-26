Your browser is out-of-date.

10 cunning ways to make the most of your small kitchen

homify Industrial style kitchen
Small kitchens have huge potential, as every professional kitchen planner in the world is constantly trying to tell their clients! Just because you don't have a gargantuan amount of space to play with, it really doesn't mean that you can't get a perfect balance of style and functionality, which is why we want to let you in on some amazing small kitchen ideas, right now! Come and take a look and see if any of these fabulous tips could offer the solution you've been looking for, in terms of getting so much more from your small kitchen!

1. Accept the chaos.

First things first, maybe you should try and simply accept the chaotic and busy design aesthetic that a small kitchen can usually display. Look on the bright side; a little clutter can make for a cosy and fun space, especially in a family home.

2. Store large items elsewhere.

If you want to free up some valuable space in a small kitchen, how about moving any large or infrequently-used appliances into another space? This can include stand mixers and items that can easily be stashed in a utility room, but more pertinently, how about moving the washing machine to a different room? 

3. Movable islands add valuable prep surface space.

Small kitchens can struggle to accommodate solid kitchen islands, but choose something on castors and you can wheel it around to where it won't be in the way, when not in use! It's so simple yet so effective! It can even double up as a dining table as well.

4. Make a little more of your window.

Natural light is a fantastic resource in a small kitchen, so maybe you need to remove the window dressings and draw in as much sunlight as possible! You can even put the windowsill to good use, for storing fresh herbs, perhaps?

5. Clean colours make a small space look bigger.

The fresher the colour in your kitchen, the bigger and more hygienic it will look. This is why so many people plump for a plain white installation, especially in a tiny kitchen! You can add in accent hues, but keep large surfaces and cupboards pale for a spacious feel.

6. Add wall shelves for handy storage.

Your walls are a haven of storage potential in a small kitchen! You can effectively double your display and storage capacity, just by adding some simple racking or open-fronted shelves to a bare expanse of wall and they won't drown out the space in the same way that solid cabinets will.

7. Use the 'magic triangle' technique.

Make your small kitchen a whole lot more accessible and functional, by adopting the 'magic triangle' technique, which sees your sink, fridge and oven all within easy reach of each other, so you never feel like you are struggling ot complete the most basic of tasks. 

8. Consider storing food decoratively.

If you don't have a huge amount of free kitchen space for cabinets, maybe you could make a little more of your food storage? We mean that anything attractive, in say pretty tins or jars, could be kept out on display, to create a beautiful aesthetic and free up valuable cupboard storage. 

9. Take your storage up to the ceiling!

Regardless of how bijou your kitchen is, you can definitely afford to take your storage right up to the ceiling! Whether you choose shelving, racking or cabinets, build all the way up the wall and enjoy how functional the whole room becomes!

10. How about a more open-plan feel?

By blurring the lines between rooms, you can give the illusion that your kitchen is far bigger than it really is, making it more pleasing to use. Interior walls can be opened up and walls out to the garden could be converted to glass doors. What a great way to make more of a small room!

For more great kitchen ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 5 Extreme Small Kitchen Makeovers.

A Surrey family's sleek little loft extension
Could any of these ideas make your small kitchen a whole lot better?

