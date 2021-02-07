15 garden lighting ideas you can copy this summer

If you want to get the maximum usage out of your garden in the summer months, then you need to start thinking about outdoor lighting ideas. From hanging lanterns to buried uplighters, there’s a world of garden- and patio lighting ideas to consider.
And speaking of lighting for gardens, we've found some absolutely super examples to show you today, all of which have the professional gardener’s seal of approval and offer ingenious, subtle integration into the surrounding greenery or furniture. Just come and take a look and see which of these garden lighting ideas would be perfect for your summer house, patio, or just about any outdoor space!
How would these outdoor fixtures look dazzling up your garden's lighting?
Safety first! Make sure you contact a professional Electrician before you put your extravagant garden lights ideas into practice.
• Consider how both shadow and light can add style and detail to a space. If you have garden walls, for instance, consider placing your outdoor lighting at the base to highlight the wall’s texture, especially if it is rich in detail like stone or brick.
• Make sure that your garden lighting design bathes not only a tree’s canopy in light (which can create an eerie effect), but also the trunk.
• Use LEDs for your patio- and outdoor lighting. Modern LED-based lighting systems use about 70% less energy than halogen bulbs. This means you will not only be enjoying elegant garden lighting designs, but also a more appropriate electricity bill.
When it comes to easy-to-use lighting for gardens, solar garden lights are certainly the best. What could be easier than sticking them into the ground on a sunny day and letting them power themselves up? Just remember that your solar garden lights might need a few days to store enough sunlight to reach their brightest potential.
Of course your outdoor lights can also keep you safe, that’s the aim of motion detectors – as soon as they pick up movement, those lights blast on, greatly enhancing your security. New motion-sensor light fixtures can be installed, or you can opt to simply add a screw-on motion detector to your existing garden- and patio lights.
