15 garden lighting ideas you can copy this summer

If you want to get the maximum usage out of your garden in the summer months, then you need to start thinking about outdoor lighting ideas. From hanging lanterns to buried uplighters, there’s a world of garden- and patio lighting ideas to consider.

And speaking of lighting for gardens, we've found some absolutely super examples to show you today, all of which have the professional gardener’s seal of approval and offer ingenious, subtle integration into the surrounding greenery or furniture. Just come and take a look and see which of these garden lighting ideas would be perfect for your summer house, patio, or just about any outdoor space!



