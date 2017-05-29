A game-changing contemporary home in East Sussex

Out with the old and in with the new – that is the theme of our latest homify 360° highlight, which takes a look at a new-build house and garden that replaces a dilapidated light industrial unit, located in the conservation area of Lewes.

BBM Sustainable Design Limited from Cooksbridge, East Sussex is the professional team in charge of this discovery: a 150 m² two-storey dwelling that contains three bedrooms and provides a substantial living space. The dwelling is entered at ground-floor level on to a generous entrance hall with a feature wrap-over eaves roof light.

That takes care of the beauty part, but what about the brains? Well, Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) and Photovoltaic technologies along with a highly insulated building fabric and underfloor heating were chosen to help lower the energy bills and create a very energy-efficient dwelling.

Sound good? Let’s check it out…