A game-changing contemporary home in East Sussex

Out with the old and in with the new – that is the theme of our latest homify 360° highlight, which takes a look at a new-build house and garden that replaces a dilapidated light industrial unit, located in the conservation area of Lewes.
BBM Sustainable Design Limited from Cooksbridge, East Sussex is the professional team in charge of this discovery: a 150 m² two-storey dwelling that contains three bedrooms and provides a substantial living space. The dwelling is entered at ground-floor level on to a generous entrance hall with a feature wrap-over eaves roof light.
That takes care of the beauty part, but what about the brains? Well, Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) and Photovoltaic technologies along with a highly insulated building fabric and underfloor heating were chosen to help lower the energy bills and create a very energy-efficient dwelling.
Sound good? Let’s check it out…
The exterior of the building combines two different finishes: the gable ends are cavity wall construction and finished with a mix of bricks blended to providing a rustic yet contemporary finish; the south and north elevations have been clad in cedar boards.
The roof has been finished in slate to reflect the surrounding buildings. A 3kw array of PV has been inset into the roof surface for domestic power generation.
The L-shaped kitchen/living/dining area is accessed by way of a glazed door coming off the entrance hall, as well as a space for a water closet and utilities room. Bi-fold glazed doors wrap around the south west corner of the ground floor, beautifully opening up the kitchen / living space to the garden.
The main stair to the first floor is accessed via the entrance hall and is situated on the centre of the plan. The first-floor hall provides access to a master bedroom with en-suite and walk-in wardrobe, as well as two additional bedrooms and a family bathroom. There is also a small loft storage space.
Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.
Special care was taken during the demolishing of the previous 140 m² single-storey structure to ensure the existing boundary walls were retained. The footprint was pulled back from the rear boundary to create a garden area. The east boundary remains tight to the boundary wall.
Let’s take in a few more detailed shots of this stunning structure.
4
Now for something completely different – check out The East Sussex home of epic proportions.