This Clapham terrace will teach you a thing or two

London-based professionals Bolans Architects bring us our newest homify 360° jewel: a four-bedroom Victorian house located in a sought-after residential neighbourhood in Clapham, London that received a side extension, as well as a loft conversion on the third floor.

But of course this project wasn’t as smooth as 1, 2, 3 (nothing ever is) – the proposal had to take into consideration the existing character, appearance and context in and around the building. In the end, it was proposed to use similar materials to that of the existing building.

Let’s sneak a peek…