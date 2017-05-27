This Clapham terrace will teach you a thing or two

London-based professionals Bolans Architects bring us our newest homify 360° jewel: a four-bedroom Victorian house located in a sought-after residential neighbourhood in Clapham, London that received a side extension, as well as a loft conversion on the third floor.
But of course this project wasn’t as smooth as 1, 2, 3 (nothing ever is) – the proposal had to take into consideration the existing character, appearance and context in and around the building. In the end, it was proposed to use similar materials to that of the existing building.
Let’s sneak a peek…
Quite the appealing look on the outside, don’t you think? Those white surfaces go a long way in jazzing up the façade, while the elegant trimmings tell us that the interior spaces will provide lots of charm and high-class style (or maybe that’s just wishful thinking on our part).
Regardless, shall we see what the insides have to offer?
Nope, it was indeed our 6th sense! Just have a look at how gracefully this living room presents itself, treating us to a light neutral colour palette while presenting a layout (and a collection of furniture and décor) that looks like it’s straight from a glossy magazine cover!
From home stagers to interior architects, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.
Remember what we said earlier about the house getting a side extension? Turns out that space was turned into a generous open-plan kitchen and dining room, complete with roof lights and glass concertina doors to effortlessly draw in buckets of natural light.
And let’s not forget the picturesque garden view flooding inside. Speaking of which…
What a charming outdoor space that presents all the necessities for some outdoor relaxation: space, privacy, function and style.
Let’s scope out a few more images of this house’s delightful design.
Speaking of outdoor spaces, you can’t miss out on these 7 practical tips for creating a perfect garden.