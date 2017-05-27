Your browser is out-of-date.

9 heavenly decor styles for your hallway

Fronhaul, Baart Harries Newall Baart Harries Newall Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Choosing the right decor style for your hallway can seem like a tricky task, as you want to get the right balance of aesthetics and practicality. But, having done our research, we think we've honed in on some of the most eye-catching and amazing options! 

Talented interior designers are geniuses when it comes to creating the perfect hallway, so come with us now as we showcase some of our all-time favourite projects. We just know that you are going to fall in love with at least one of these designs!

1. Neutral and minimal.

A House On The River Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd

A House On The River

White walls, smooth floor tiles and an understated approach to furnishing has absolutely created the ideal hallway here and with some fresh blooms in place, we bet it smells as good as it looks as well, which is great in a high-traffic area.

2. Ethnic chic.

Entrance Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Viterbo Interior design

Entrance

This is a great option for all of you keen travellers out there! If you've collected a great haul of exotic treasures and memorabilia, how about using it to create a gorgeously exotic hallway that makes guests' jaws drop open?

3. A vintage touch.

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Nice Brew Interior Design

Private Residence, Surrey

We couldn't love this Art Deco-inspired hallway more! A vintage mirror, retro chairs and perfectly symmetrical design have all contributed to a really eye-catching scheme. It's not just pretty either, as those chairs have a practical element too.

4. All-out floral!

Kensington & Chelsea, Matteo Bianchi Studio Matteo Bianchi Studio Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Matteo Bianchi Studio

Kensington & Chelsea

Designer wallpaper is enjoying a serious renaissance right now, with florals really stepping up t the plate to create striking, dramatic and bold hallways. This azure blue variety looks phenomenal and means that very little extra decor is needed. Wow!

5. Shabby chic.

homify Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

The joy of a shabby chic aesthetic is that you can decorate an already pretty space with a few homespun additions! Upcycled furniture pieces can add a lot of practicality and charm and we can't recommend some DIY art pieces enough either!

6. Beautifully simple.

Home Staging ETW Altbau in Hamburg, wohnhelden Home Staging wohnhelden Home Staging Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
wohnhelden Home Staging

Why overcomplicate your hallway, when you have a stunning floor in place already? Natural wood flooring will always add warmth and character, meaning that a simple side table and plain walls won't look anything other than charming.

7. Old skool romance.

Lavander Luxe, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Design Intervention

Opulent materials, ornate furniture and jewel tones are perfect for creating a romantic and dramatic hallway, which is why we love this example so much! The terrific teal hue looks so rich and deep and a vase of flowers really finishes the look perfectly.

8. A masterclass in rustic design.

Fronhaul Baart Harries Newall Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Baart Harries Newall

Fronhaul

RUSTIC HALLWAYS! Forgive us, but we had to shout that, as they look so incredible! Regardless of the type of home you have, a rustic hallway, filled with reclaimed wood, vintage furniture and character touches offers such a warm and inviting ambience from the second you walk through the door.

9. Defined by contrast.

Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Olivia Aldrete Haas

If you are always on the lookout for a really unique decorating style, you have to consider contrasting wall colours for your hallway! A mix of cool and warm tones, as seen here, will really keep guests guessing as to how the rest of your home looks!

For more hallway inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Give your hallway some added WOW.

Which of these styles would really suit your existing decor choices?

