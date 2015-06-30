The ship house

One of the many advantages of living in a rural environment is the availability of space. The best part of living in the countryside is living in a home that is spacious and breezy, and nothing like a small and cramped inner city flat. Living in a country home that has ample room to move does not mean it should be without good design, in regards to both function and aesthetics, and still provide enough storage to create a clutter-free environment. This home on the coast of Devon close to Torquay embraces the breezy, laid-back lifestyle that goes hand-in-hand with living both by the ocean and in the countryside, and takes full advantage of the availability of room to move.

Designed by architect Lee Guilfoyle, today we want to focus on the heart of this stunning home- the kitchen. Built by Sapphire Spaces, this example of a stunningly modern kitchen is everything a 21st century kitchen should be; beautiful, sociable, multi- purpose, and most of all, functional.