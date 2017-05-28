12 budget decor tips for a thoroughly blissful bedroom

Come on guys, you know that your bedroom needs to be a haven of relaxation and comfort, with a good dose of style thrown in as well, but if you don't know how to marry all of these elements together, we have totally got your backs! It's easy to think that a bed, some curtains and a few pillows are enough to create a bedroom that functions as you need it to, but don't forget that you totally deserve to enjoy a lot of fabulous design as well, regardless of your budget! Interior designers will be the first to tell you that there are some fabulous budget design tricks that promise to help you craft your perfect boudoir, and, to get you moving in the right direction, we're going to tell you about 12 of them, right now!