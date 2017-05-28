Your browser is out-of-date.

12 budget decor tips for a thoroughly blissful bedroom

homify
Come on guys, you know that your bedroom needs to be a haven of relaxation and comfort, with a good dose of style thrown in as well, but if you don't know how to marry all of these elements together, we have totally got your backs! It's easy to think that a bed, some curtains and a few pillows are enough to create a bedroom that functions as you need it to, but don't forget that you totally deserve to enjoy a lot of fabulous design as well, regardless of your budget! Interior designers will be the first to tell you that there are some fabulous budget design tricks that promise to help you craft your perfect boudoir, and, to get you moving in the right direction, we're going to tell you about 12 of them, right now!

1. Install an upcycled dressing table.

Keep your eyes peeled at car-boot sales, on freebie websites and in vintage shops, as you could easily pick up a VERY cheap dressing table, which, with a lick of chalk paint and some new handles, would make for an utterly fabulous addition to your bedroom! 

2. Get your posh perfumes on display.

Perfumes don't just make you smell enchanting; they can make for gorgeous bedroom displays as well! Showcase your favourite bottles on a dressing table or a window sill and they will inject such a fantastic designer element into your bedroom.

3. Add some charm with a wall decal.

When you don't want to commit to a total re-design of your boudoir but you do have an itch to scratch, in terms of a funkier space, wall decals could be your new best friend! Cost-effective, easy to apply and super simple to remove, they give you an instant style injection!

4. Add some leafy friends.

Nothing adds as much organic style, charm and colour as a few plants and flowers! Pop to your local garden centre, have a budget in mind and you'll be shocked at what you can afford and how stunning your new blooms will look!

5. Paint up a bedside table.

Take an existing bedside table and make it look like a whole new piece of furniture by painting it a really bright and fabulous colour! This will be exceptionally effective if your walls are plain and more neutral. You could even go for a metallic finish! Rose gold anyone?

6. Change out some handles too!

Speaking of bedside tables, swap out your handles for something a little glitzier! You could even add some holes to the back of a drawer, for seamless charging cable integration! Sneaky!

7. How about painting a headboard on the wall?

When you want the look of a designer headboard but you don't have the available cash, why not simply paint on onto the wall behind your bed? This example is a swish decal, but gives you an idea of the finish you could achieve!

8. Use your books as a decorative statement.

You already have a collection of books, so why not actually display them in an aesthetically-pleasing way, to add some free but fabulous style? You could even colour code your spines, for added oomph!

9. Use some chalk paint!

Painting a wall or piece of furniture in your bedroom with chalkboard paint is a little out there but it looks amazing! You can then write important notes or create a new design, every single day. How's that for an evolving bedroom style?

10. Make some extra throw cushions.

Dig out that sewing machine and whip yourself up some super opulent extra throw pillows, in a bid to make your bed look a whole lot more welcoming and enchanting. You could even use thrifted fabric, to keep the costs ways down!

11. Dye some old bed linen.

There's nothing easier than dying some old bed linen, to give it a fresher and more funky look. Whether you choose a solid finish or something more exciting, such as tie-dye, is totally up to you and to keep it super cost-effective, why not use vegetable dyes? Beetroot makes for the best shades of purple and pink!

12. Re-cover a light shade.

Finally, while you're in a crafting mood, you could definitely stand to re-cover a light shade or two! This is when you might like to hang on to some of the cushion cover fabric, so you can get that perfectly cohesive look!

For more bedroom design tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 tips for creating a romantic bedroom.

Are you going to have a bash at any of these ideas?

