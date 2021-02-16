10 Jaw-Dropping British Home Designs

Looking at different styles of houses in the UK can be overwhelming — which one could be right for you? The best way to figure this out is by looking online or touring houses and noting down which ones you like and which ones you dislike. Once you have enough to find a pattern, you can see which style of houses you prefer. It seems simple, but you may surprise yourself with your own taste.





Another thing to consider? Homes built more than a few decades ago can have quite a few problems, which can contribute to higher costs in the long term. If you're interested in 1930s architecture but don't want to deal with the maintenance, try to find remodeled homes that still have that exterior you love.





Of course, there are so many house styles and types of houses in the UK, we're sure you'll have no problems finding out what you like. But if you do need help, we've got professionals at your disposal as well as plenty of ideabooks to peruse, like this one.