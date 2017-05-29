Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This frumpy flat gets an insanely plush revamp

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Apartment Interior - Before & After, George Bond Interior Design George Bond Interior Design
Loading admin actions …

Is there anything better than a successful makeover to give one hope again? Here on homify it really warms our hearts whenever a worn-out, outdated layout gets a second chance in life to flourish as a stylish (and more importantly, practical) space. 

That’s exactly why we are so excited about our latest ‘before and after’ piece, which focuses on a residential apartment in Newcastle upon Tyne that got rid of its cold, blue-ish look and replaced it with a sophisticated new style courtesy of award-winning George Bond Interior Design.

Before: The master bedroom

Master Bedroom Interior Before George Bond Interior Design Apartment Master Bedroom Interior Before
George Bond Interior Design

Master Bedroom Interior Before

George Bond Interior Design
George Bond Interior Design
George Bond Interior Design

Wow, that is a lot of blue. And even though we are devoted fans of this cool colour and its many, many tones, this particular bedroom looked a little bit too chilly for our tastes. Furthermore, the pattern overkill just wasn’t doing it for us.

After: The master bedroom

Master Bedroom Interior After George Bond Interior Design Apartment Master Bedroom Interior After
George Bond Interior Design

Master Bedroom Interior After

George Bond Interior Design
George Bond Interior Design
George Bond Interior Design

Ah, much better! This new neutral colour palette, which shows off a hint of warmness, is much better fitting for a master bedroom – or any bedroom, for that matter. And the layered lighting also goes a long way in upping the room’s charm levels. 

From lighting designers to moving companies, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.

Before: The lounge area

Apartment Lounge Area before George Bond Interior Design Apartment Lounge Interior before
George Bond Interior Design

Apartment Lounge Area before

George Bond Interior Design
George Bond Interior Design
George Bond Interior Design

We are all for Victorian styles and designs, but not when it looks outdated and drags an entire house/flat down with it. So no, this look might have been in fashion a few decades ago, but we require something much more stylish for today.

After: The lounge area

Apartment Lounge Area After George Bond Interior Design Apartment Lounge Interior after
George Bond Interior Design

Apartment Lounge Area After

George Bond Interior Design
George Bond Interior Design
George Bond Interior Design

Yes! Just like the main bedroom, this lounge also got treated to a new (and better) colour scheme, yet it’s the updated furniture (and select décor pieces) that really transforms this space into a modern-looking beauty.

Before: The dining room

Apartment dining area before George Bond Interior Design Apartment Interior Before
George Bond Interior Design

Apartment dining area before

George Bond Interior Design
George Bond Interior Design
George Bond Interior Design

There’s vintage and then there’s old – and this dining room’s look belonged in the latter category. Besides, the layout doesn’t seem to have worked either, as this room didn’t look very friendly and inviting in terms of furniture placement.

After: The dining room

Apartment Dining Area After George Bond Interior Design Apartment Interior After
George Bond Interior Design

Apartment Dining Area After

George Bond Interior Design
George Bond Interior Design
George Bond Interior Design

Now this is a spot where we can really wine and dine! Posh furniture pieces flaunt their elegance with so much style while some classic décor pieces ensure a touch of vintage here and there (yes vintage, not old). 

And how much better is this layout, where we can glide comfortably and elegantly from sofa to dining chair, and then to a parsons chair without any difficulty? 

Have a look at these Fresh ideas for a jaw dropping dining room.

A game-changing contemporary home in East Sussex
What do you think of this apartment’s new style?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks