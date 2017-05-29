This frumpy flat gets an insanely plush revamp

Is there anything better than a successful makeover to give one hope again? Here on homify it really warms our hearts whenever a worn-out, outdated layout gets a second chance in life to flourish as a stylish (and more importantly, practical) space.
That’s exactly why we are so excited about our latest ‘before and after’ piece, which focuses on a residential apartment in Newcastle upon Tyne that got rid of its cold, blue-ish look and replaced it with a sophisticated new style courtesy of award-winning George Bond Interior Design.
Wow, that is a lot of blue. And even though we are devoted fans of this cool colour and its many, many tones, this particular bedroom looked a little bit too chilly for our tastes. Furthermore, the pattern overkill just wasn’t doing it for us.
Ah, much better! This new neutral colour palette, which shows off a hint of warmness, is much better fitting for a master bedroom – or any bedroom, for that matter. And the layered lighting also goes a long way in upping the room’s charm levels.
We are all for Victorian styles and designs, but not when it looks outdated and drags an entire house/flat down with it. So no, this look might have been in fashion a few decades ago, but we require something much more stylish for today.
Yes! Just like the main bedroom, this lounge also got treated to a new (and better) colour scheme, yet it’s the updated furniture (and select décor pieces) that really transforms this space into a modern-looking beauty.
There’s vintage and then there’s old – and this dining room’s look belonged in the latter category. Besides, the layout doesn’t seem to have worked either, as this room didn’t look very friendly and inviting in terms of furniture placement.
Now this is a spot where we can really wine and dine! Posh furniture pieces flaunt their elegance with so much style while some classic décor pieces ensure a touch of vintage here and there (yes vintage, not old).
And how much better is this layout, where we can glide comfortably and elegantly from sofa to dining chair, and then to a parsons chair without any difficulty?
