This frumpy flat gets an insanely plush revamp

Is there anything better than a successful makeover to give one hope again? Here on homify it really warms our hearts whenever a worn-out, outdated layout gets a second chance in life to flourish as a stylish (and more importantly, practical) space.

That’s exactly why we are so excited about our latest ‘before and after’ piece, which focuses on a residential apartment in Newcastle upon Tyne that got rid of its cold, blue-ish look and replaced it with a sophisticated new style courtesy of award-winning George Bond Interior Design.