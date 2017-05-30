A Balham family home full of contemporary touches

Today’s homify 360° discovery focuses on a farm estate in London that flaunts an interior look that seems to tick all the required boxes: space, style, functionality, lighting, charms, you name it.
And of course its commitment to colours and patterns (for some visual detail, of course) also ensures that its interior design is a cut above your usual living spaces.
Interior designer Clara Bee takes the wheel for this shiny gem – let’s take a look!
What immediately stands out for us in the living room is its neat and clean look – and no, it’s not because of a minimalist design (this modern style with classic touches is far too charming for that), even though the basics with only a handful of décor pieces were opted for here.
And let’s not overlook the success of the layered artificial lighting mixed with a firm dose of natural lighting to further style up this space.
Notice how the graceful style doesn’t just linger in the main areas of the house, but also seeps into the in-between spaces, such as this little hallway that connects the living room with the adjoining room(s).
And it’s not as if it’s brain surgery to style up a delicate little space such as this: lighting, some wall art, a furniture piece or two and you’re done!
By the way, the great designs are always the ones that make it look easy.
Of course beauty and brains need to be part of the package, and as we can see here, storage/display areas have also been catered for via these mounted boxes/shelves, which also fulfil the part of wall art / décor pieces quite effectively with their shapes and colours.
What’s a home without its heart? And we have certainly fallen in love with this particular one, where a dining space literally becomes one with the kitchen via its bench/island design.
Kitchen cabinetry adds in a touch of boldness via dark blues, while subway-style wall tiles ensure some visual detail for the backdrop.
And there’s no need to feel cramped or closed-in here, for those generous glass doors and skylights ensure fresh garden views, as well as ample amounts of natural lighting.
