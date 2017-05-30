This dinky terrace gets a box-fresh modern interior

If there’s one thing we know here on homify, it’s that appearances can be very deceiving – take today’s homify 360° highlight, for example: what appears as a normal home on the outside completely pulls the rug out from under us with interior spaces that leave us awestruck. So much space, so much style, so much potential for furniture and décor…

Interior architectural firm Orchestrate Design And Build Ltd. from London show us what they are capable of when it comes to style and function.