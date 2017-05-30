This dinky terrace gets a box-fresh modern interior

If there’s one thing we know here on homify, it’s that appearances can be very deceiving – take today’s homify 360° highlight, for example: what appears as a normal home on the outside completely pulls the rug out from under us with interior spaces that leave us awestruck. So much space, so much style, so much potential for furniture and décor…
Interior architectural firm Orchestrate Design And Build Ltd. from London show us what they are capable of when it comes to style and function.
Quite the charming-looking façade, right? White hues, a bay window, and fresh garden trimmings to add some green lushness to the exterior space.
In all honesty, if you were walking past this house, would you stop and wonder what the interiors looked like? Well, we’re about to show you…
What generous floor space! You could fit an entire living-room set, plus a full dining area in here with no difficulty at all.
And oh yes – a light, neutral colour palette is presented stunningly, which is so much easier to work with, as it means we can add just about any colours and patterns (for the furniture and décor) in here to work most stylishly.
The interior design takes a slightly sleeker approach as soon as we turn the corner into the kitchen, which seems to be straight from a glossy magazine cover.
Subtle cabinetries in creamy hues ensure a clean backdrop because of their serene design (notice that there are no door knobs or handles). And that island that firmly grounds the cooking/working space is just ideal!
The colour palette takes a slightly warmer and earthy turn in this bathroom via its oversized tiles that adorn half the space. And speaking of space, notice the clever touches that free up visual legroom, such as the glass pane of the shower, or the floating sink on the right.
Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.
We just couldn’t depart without sneaking a peek at the back yard, where a delicate little terrace, complete with timber fence and fresh-looking garden trimmings, conjure up a stylish little relaxation/socialising space. All that’s needed is a wicker sofa or two, or perhaps a café-style table with matching chairs?
For another interior look that surprises, click through to: The East Sussex home of epic proportions.