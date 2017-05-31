​The London home with picture-perfect interiors

Welcome to another inspiring edition of homify 360°, where we zoom in on a specific structure (it could be a city apartment or a country cottage, it could even be a penthouse or a renovated mansion) to not only appreciate its particular look and style, but also to provide some tips for your own home.
Today’s discovery comes to us from London-based firm Orchestrate Design And Build Ltd., who are about to treat us to a dashing interior look that makes use of all the winning elements such as colours, patterns and textures.
Let’s take it away!
We start off in the entryway, where the house splits into various options that take us to different rooms. But before we pick one, let’s first take in this particular space’s style – how delightful are those patterned floor tiles? And how prominent is that black-coated staircase which becomes a most inspiring focal piece?
To help keep the clutter at bay, an entire wall area was devoted to closet space, which of course goes a long way in upping this interior’s functionality factor.
Turning left, we enter the dining room, where we encounter a look that we like to describe as “modern poshness”. Those upholstered chairs are the ideal combination of style and comfort, neatly framing the light-hued wooden dining table.
And don’t overlook the layered fabrics in the background that add some softness to the space, such as the drapes, cushioned bench and the patterned throw pillows.
Speaking of patterns, how eye-catching are these bits of motifs in the living room, becoming quite prominent among the neutral-hued furniture and décor items?
And let’s talk about contrast for a second: the royal-blue armchairs in the front; the circular bowl and ceiling light standing out from the dominant squares and rectangles making up the rest of the furniture/décor items; the rustic-style coffee table in the centre.
Taking the success formula of patterns and running with it is this bathroom, which treats us to a stunning look in a stone colour scheme. Touches of sleekness are ensured via the fittings and fixtures, while a wall niche on the left brings about a neat little storage space for a range of bathroom goodies.
Let’s scope out a few more images that detail this house’s exquisite interior style.
