Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The London home with picture-perfect interiors

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Welcome to another inspiring edition of homify 360°, where we zoom in on a specific structure (it could be a city apartment or a country cottage, it could even be a penthouse or a renovated mansion) to not only appreciate its particular look and style, but also to provide some tips for your own home.

Today’s discovery comes to us from London-based firm Orchestrate Design And Build Ltd., who are about to treat us to a dashing interior look that makes use of all the winning elements such as colours, patterns and textures.

Let’s take it away!

First impressions

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

We start off in the entryway, where the house splits into various options that take us to different rooms. But before we pick one, let’s first take in this particular space’s style – how delightful are those patterned floor tiles? And how prominent is that black-coated staircase which becomes a most inspiring focal piece? 

To help keep the clutter at bay, an entire wall area was devoted to closet space, which of course goes a long way in upping this interior’s functionality factor.

The dining room

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Turning left, we enter the dining room, where we encounter a look that we like to describe as “modern poshness”. Those upholstered chairs are the ideal combination of style and comfort, neatly framing the light-hued wooden dining table.

And don’t overlook the layered fabrics in the background that add some softness to the space, such as the drapes, cushioned bench and the patterned throw pillows.

The living room

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Speaking of patterns, how eye-catching are these bits of motifs in the living room, becoming quite prominent among the neutral-hued furniture and décor items? 

And let’s talk about contrast for a second: the royal-blue armchairs in the front; the circular bowl and ceiling light standing out from the dominant squares and rectangles making up the rest of the furniture/décor items; the rustic-style coffee table in the centre. 

Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.

The bathroom

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Taking the success formula of patterns and running with it is this bathroom, which treats us to a stunning look in a stone colour scheme. Touches of sleekness are ensured via the fittings and fixtures, while a wall niche on the left brings about a neat little storage space for a range of bathroom goodies. 

Let’s scope out a few more images that detail this house’s exquisite interior style.

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

For more style inspiration, see how this Classic Hampstead home gets a dazzling new interior.

The Ultimate homify Guide: Smartest Way to Clean Your House Floors
Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this interior style?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks