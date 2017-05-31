​The London home with picture-perfect interiors

Welcome to another inspiring edition of homify 360°, where we zoom in on a specific structure (it could be a city apartment or a country cottage, it could even be a penthouse or a renovated mansion) to not only appreciate its particular look and style, but also to provide some tips for your own home.

Today’s discovery comes to us from London-based firm Orchestrate Design And Build Ltd., who are about to treat us to a dashing interior look that makes use of all the winning elements such as colours, patterns and textures.

Let’s take it away!