Gorgeous garden room with stunning views

When a dwelling requires extra living space, the most common way to achieve this is with a rear addition or extension. At homify we see many different domestic design constructions, from the sleek and contemporary, to the charming and characterful. Today we are taking a privileged look at a gorgeous period vicarage in Buckinghamshire. This timber garden house has been artfully designed and fabricated by Westbury Garden Rooms, and features a wonderful blend of modernity and classic elegance. The owners brief was simple: they required a new space to act as a formal dining room, with a partially glazed construction to allow stunning views of the eye-catching gardens beyond. In addition, the south facing room’s glazing would provide much needed natural light, whilst keeping the space cool. The Edwardian styled orangery features French doors, high-quality joinery, and a bold colour scheme, further adding to its attention-grabbing aesthetic.
To tour this stunning project, take a look below, and explore this graceful and refined garden room.
Our first view of this gorgeous garden room centers on the fully prized French doors, which let in copious amounts of fresh air while maximising natural light. The two sets of doors feature Edwardian glazing bars, and these echo the existing double hung windows. They are able to be opened completely to provide easy access to the stunningly sculptured garden beyond, and create a seamless cohesion between the exterior and interior. From this vantage we are able to get a glimpse into the majestic and opulent interior. The exterior is finished in Westbury Black and exudes a grace and refinement, coupled with chrome Turnstyle ironmongery.
As we get a close up of the open French doors we see the bright and crisp white colour scheme against the darker exterior. Inside the home a single armchair offers the perfect place to sit and take in the cool outdoor breeze, while protected from the sunny exterior beyond. The white interior further compliments the rest of the home’s décor, and blends effortlessly with the rest of the interior extension.
This traditionally designed garden room is well-appointed with two vertically glazed gable ends and matching slate roofs. The existing property comes with a wealth of heritage and history, and this garden room accommodates the existing structure and imparts a sympathetic elegance to the outdoor extension. Viewing the gable end closely, we can see the detail involved in the design: the glazed end again allows a good volume of natural light into the space, and provides a stylish addition to the roof.
As we enter the garden room we are treated to an opulent and thoroughly enjoyable ambience and atmosphere. A pair of statement chandeliers adorn the ceiling space and reflect a bright crispness to the formal dining space below. The plentiful natural light is wonderfully reflected with a crisp white and cream colour scheme, with plenty of mirrored accessories and furniture adding to the lavishness and sumptuousness of the domestic space. As well as the striking interior walls, the floors are also a stunning feature in Farley Limestone with ivory grout that exudes luxury and class.
Taking a look at the garden room as a whole, it is very clear how well incorporated and integrated this rear addition is in relation to the existing structure. In this image the French doors are closed and we see the brilliance of the Westbury Black paint, as well as its changing hues, which shift depending on the volume of light falling to its surface. Small features, such as the traditional wall mounted exterior lights, add to the overall appearance and success of this garden room, and create a feature of the extension during the evening and in low light.
One final corner detail of the roof of the garden room illustrates the shrewd attention to detail and exquisite manufacturing that has been employed in this wonderful rear home addition. This close up also demonstrates the depth of the Westbury Black paint that imparts complexity and interest. The colour scheme has been delightfully and astutely chosen in this new build: it has added depth and interest to the entire home, and evokes a refined aesthetic.
