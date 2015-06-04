Gorgeous garden room with stunning views

When a dwelling requires extra living space, the most common way to achieve this is with a rear addition or extension. At homify we see many different domestic design constructions, from the sleek and contemporary, to the charming and characterful. Today we are taking a privileged look at a gorgeous period vicarage in Buckinghamshire. This timber garden house has been artfully designed and fabricated by Westbury Garden Rooms, and features a wonderful blend of modernity and classic elegance. The owners brief was simple: they required a new space to act as a formal dining room, with a partially glazed construction to allow stunning views of the eye-catching gardens beyond. In addition, the south facing room’s glazing would provide much needed natural light, whilst keeping the space cool. The Edwardian styled orangery features French doors, high-quality joinery, and a bold colour scheme, further adding to its attention-grabbing aesthetic.

To tour this stunning project, take a look below, and explore this graceful and refined garden room.