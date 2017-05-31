A contemporary home in Poole worth shouting about

Poole, Dorset is the location for our latest homify 360° discovery, which is a stunning four-bedroom new-build house that seems to have it all! We’re talking exceptionally thought-out lighting designs (particularly LED fittings), spacious layouts, upholstered furniture and, of course, a fierce commitment to gorgeous interior designs.
The professionals over at Jigsaw Interior Architecture deserve the credit for this gem – let’s take a look!
What a visually magnificent façade to welcome us! The brief of the client stipulated a luxurious hotel-like style with a nautical twist in order to reflect the property’s location – and is it just us, or does this exterior combination of wooden panels, ocean-blue hues and generous windows seem just perfect for a beach-side setting?
The immaculate style continues on the inside. Sumptuous buttoned and studded upholstery teamed with indulgent soft furnishings and rustic woods ensured the brief was met perfectly.
Defining individual rooms with specific functionalities was essential; a formal living room and a casual, more inviting family room played key parts. This was achieved through the use of reclaimed oak furniture and lighter upholstery in the family room as opposed to the darker tones in both the furniture and upholstery in the main living room.
The crisp-white kitchen shares its open-plan space and colour palette with the light-toned family room, seen in the background. And even though there are quite a few elements here that stand out so brilliantly (that sleek island, the oversize floor tiles, the natural light streaming indoors, etc.), it is that very artistic wall feature on the left that captures our hearts – which, of course, is enhanced superbly by the expertly-placed accent lighting.
This bedroom might be intended for sleeping, but its design is far from being a snooze fest. How elegantly is this room styled up, with picture-perfect furniture and décor items in all the right places?
Our favourite piece here? Definitely that shiny wall mirror which adds a touch of golden dazzle to the room while also contrasting ever so slightly with the linear style seen throughout.
We definitely need to sneak a peek at a few more images…
