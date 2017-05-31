A contemporary home in Poole worth shouting about

Poole, Dorset is the location for our latest homify 360° discovery, which is a stunning four-bedroom new-build house that seems to have it all! We’re talking exceptionally thought-out lighting designs (particularly LED fittings), spacious layouts, upholstered furniture and, of course, a fierce commitment to gorgeous interior designs.

The professionals over at Jigsaw Interior Architecture deserve the credit for this gem – let’s take a look!