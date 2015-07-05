A traditional farmhouse with a twist

Here at homify we love to see disused or derelict properties given a new lease on life. Birchencliffe Farm lies at the edge of the Peak District National Park in Cheshire. Similar to many adjoining properties in the area, it is a double courtyard farmstead that contains cottages, cattle sheds, and a large farmhouse. Thanks to E2 Architecture + Interiors, this Grade II listed property was saved from falling further into disrepair: completely restored in a way that not only allows it to function as a stylish family home, but also pays tribute to its heritage and history in this conservation area. The new 300 square metre home is sympathetic to the surrounding landscape and features many elements of its original character. The giant timber truss roof is beautifully combined with a double height galleried hall, and astute design has brought abundant natural light into the previously dark structure.
To tour this fabulously refurbished and renovated property, take a look below, and explore the exquisiteness and legacy of this striking rural property.
When upgrading a heritage agricultural building into a modern energy efficient home, it is important to ensure the history and heritage of the dwelling is preserved. Throughout this project the architects and designers have brilliantly maintained the original rustic character of the farmhouse, whilst introducing elegance, and a tasteful contemporary quality. From the outset we can see the beauty and charisma of this individual property, and this image wonderfully presents the farmhouse in all of its countrified and rural glory. The striking ox-blood-red front door lures us into wanting to experience more of this unique and intriguing home. Let’s take a peek inside…
Beneath that rustic and bucolic exterior lies an utterly stunning and remarkable interior. The design of this stairway is a brilliant example of how barn conversions can take an old or derelict building and transform the space into an original and contemporary area, whilst including the original elements of history and heritage. The double height hall with feature staircase and gallery lead to height bedrooms that provide ample room for the home’s occupants. This attention-grabbing domestic feature not only looks fabulous, but allows light to flood into the centre of the home from the cumbersomely located hay loft and cartway openings. This staircase and central gallery area unlocks the property’s full potential, and additionally delivers an effective link between the long wings of the structure.
Taking a closer look upwards toward the ceiling and we see the brilliant inclusion of the original rustic struts and beams combined with a new plasterboard ceiling. The whole space is decorated in a timeless white hue, and this further adds light to the large and open space. Dangling pendant lights were included as a statement, as well as a smart way to direct illumination onto the dining space below. In addition, we are given a glimpse at the balustrade constructed in a frameless glass: this keeps a spaciousness and openness within the space, allowing movement between the upper levels and the ground floor.
Many of the farm’s grade II listed barn buildings are predicted to be significantly older than the estimated 18th century. Due to this, the structures are full of character, and simply ooze history and charisma. The charm of this construction has been lovingly preserved in the modern update and refurbishment, leaving the exterior of the property much the same as it would have been centuries earlier. In this image we can see the gorgeously inviting blue door, along with vine covered stone walls, and renovated white window frames.
Taking a gander into the central garden and courtyard of the barn buildings, we see a surprisingly well-tended and formal lawn garden. The topiary and low-lying shrubs add an elegance and refinement, while the grass adds softness and liveability to the space. Once again we see the property’s heritage emanating from the richly historic stone construction, and this adds a sense of intrigue and mystery into the outdoor space.
Staying outside, we venture to some of the older farm buildings. In this space we see renovated shutters to the exterior windows, and freshly painted entrances in a soft and subtle colour scheme. The garden and driveway is extremely well tended, and evokes a sense of humble luxury.
Taking one final view of the barn property, this image allows us a glimpse into the colossal size of the home, and the expansive light-filled entrances on the ground floor. These ingresses have been fitted with new doors and window frames to preserve the heritage style of the home, whilst incorporating modern convenience and amenity. With plentiful space to park carks, the gravelled exterior lends itself to multiple uses and again reiterates the mammoth size of this unique and impressive property.
