A traditional farmhouse with a twist

Here at homify we love to see disused or derelict properties given a new lease on life. Birchencliffe Farm lies at the edge of the Peak District National Park in Cheshire. Similar to many adjoining properties in the area, it is a double courtyard farmstead that contains cottages, cattle sheds, and a large farmhouse. Thanks to E2 Architecture + Interiors, this Grade II listed property was saved from falling further into disrepair: completely restored in a way that not only allows it to function as a stylish family home, but also pays tribute to its heritage and history in this conservation area. The new 300 square metre home is sympathetic to the surrounding landscape and features many elements of its original character. The giant timber truss roof is beautifully combined with a double height galleried hall, and astute design has brought abundant natural light into the previously dark structure.

To tour this fabulously refurbished and renovated property, take a look below, and explore the exquisiteness and legacy of this striking rural property.