​The Folding House in Balham will steal your heart

Our newest source of inspiration (also known as homify 360°) comes to us from the portfolio of London team Thomas & Spiers Architects, who were in charge of conjuring up a rear extension for a Balham townhouse.

And just what did we discover inside the new extension? A kitchen, dining- and seating areas, with a focus on efficient space, natural light and family living. Of course the fact that these areas get to bathe in an abundance of natural lighting, as well as enjoy fresh garden views each and every day, just serve to enhance this project so much more.