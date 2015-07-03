Characterful listed property in Kent

One of the perks of living in the countryside, along with fresh air and a relaxed pace of life, is definitely access to space. And with an abundant and copious amount of land, comes huge rural mansions. Today on homify we are fortunate to tour a most outstanding property: Bossington House. This Grade II listed dwelling in Kent has a rich and varied history purportedly dating back to medieval times. The original framed structure has remained throughout much of the house, and the striking brick façade was constructed in the 18th century; further additions were added in the 19th century to complete the final property. When the owners purchased the home in 2005, the dwelling had been transformed from lavish country mansion into a care home for the elderly, including an unsympathetic ‘80s red brick clay tiled extension. Soliciting help from the team at Lee Evans Partnership, the home has undergone a complete refurbishment, including a major rearrangement of the 20th century wing’s floorplan.

Take a journey through history and explore this stunning abode—check out the images below and tour this intriguing and alluring property.