Characterful listed property in Kent

One of the perks of living in the countryside, along with fresh air and a relaxed pace of life, is definitely access to space. And with an abundant and copious amount of land, comes huge rural mansions. Today on homify we are fortunate to tour a most outstanding property: Bossington House. This Grade II listed dwelling in Kent has a rich and varied history purportedly dating back to medieval times. The original framed structure has remained throughout much of the house, and the striking brick façade was constructed in the 18th century; further additions were added in the 19th century to complete the final property. When the owners purchased the home in 2005, the dwelling had been transformed from lavish country mansion into a care home for the elderly, including an unsympathetic ‘80s red brick clay tiled extension. Soliciting help from the team at Lee Evans Partnership, the home has undergone a complete refurbishment, including a major rearrangement of the 20th century wing’s floorplan.
Take a journey through history and explore this stunning abode—check out the images below and tour this intriguing and alluring property.
From the moment you set your eyes upon Bossington House the impressiveness and enormity of its presence is palpable. A huge brick façade suggests a long history of modification and reconstruction, while the individuality and uniqueness of this dwelling delivers charm, charisma, and plenty of character. The expansiveness of the driveway suggests affluence and prosperity, and the grand entry evokes countryside class and tasteful grace.
The designers and occupants have decided to keep the ambience cosy and charming, whilst still incorporating a sense of grandeur and magnificence. As we enter the property, the front door immediately stands out in its bright magenta tone, again ensuring the unforgettable nature of this large stately home. The stairs are defined with a fawn runner carpet preserving the staircase, whilst keeping the ambience warm and inviting. The wall mounted lights illuminate the golden wall colour, and exude hospitality and cordiality.
Moving into the kitchen, we are treated a glimpse of a very well-constructed timeless country set up. The cabinetry is a cream tone, while the statement timber worktop is a highlight, and again evokes warmth and connectedness. The light yellow hue is continued throughout the ground floor of the home, and instils a sunniness and cheer into the domestic living spaces. Features of this cooking space include a butler sink, huge multi-purpose island, ample storage, and stone floor tiles.
As we take a walk into the dining area we are greeted with bountiful natural light and a bright open living space. This room is a brilliant addition to the kitchen and living room, as it provides an informal space for the family to gather and dine together, whilst flooding the surrounding rooms with a huge volume of light. The colour scheme is maintained throughout these spaces, and the light yellow exudes a richness as well as softening the sprawling and large floorplan. Crisp white tones are used for the ceiling space and architraves to maintain interest and counteract the warmth of the yellow hue.
The age-defiant living room is a brilliant example of the majesty and liveability of this home. Timber hardwood floors bring a sense of heritage to the room, while the warm apricot colour scheme in the wall colour and soft mood lighting reflects affability and geniality. Light timber furniture exudes timelessness and the open-fireplace acts as a central statement to the space, and a place for everybody to gather and socialise on cold wintery nights.
This relatively simple and neutral bathroom has one very special and lavish inclusion: a vintage tub. Vintage freestanding tubs exude opulence and a sense of old-world charm. This bathroom incorporates a contemporary ambience with heritage fittings and fixtures to evoke rich glamour and age-defying luxury. What makes this bathroom especially special is the high gloss finish of the tub that reflects an olive green hue, making it a perfect contrast to the light sand coloured tiles.
As we take one final look outside we are greeted with a particularly impressive and stylish courtyard. Large enough to host the most glamourous shindig or soiree, this outdoor garden space incorporates a dining space, and plenty of potted palms. The brick exterior of the home is contrasted perfectly against the refurbished painted white sections of the dwelling, and again exudes a Zen-like ambience thanks to the pebbled walkways and paths.
